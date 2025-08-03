Chase Elliott and Kyle Busch step into Fox’s MLB booth for the Speedway Classic weekend

Former NASCAR Cup Series champions Chase Elliott and Kyle Busch were seen in FOX’s MLB booth for this weekend’s game between the Atlanta Braves and the Cincinnati Reds. It’s part of the MLB Speedway Classic at Bristol Motor Speedway, making it a thrilling crossover between MLB and NASCAR.The match isn’t historic just because of the crossover, but also as the Speedway Classic happens to be the first game ever played at the Tennessee-based racetrack. As a nod to NASCAR, MLB will incorporate NASCAR-accented jerseys and helmets throughout the game.That being said, Chase Elliott was impressed with how MLB was able to host an entire baseball game inside Bristol Motor Speedway, given that it is the second shortest track on NASCAR’s schedule at 0.533 miles.“For us, Bristol feels so small, you know, on the race track, but the fact that you can fit a baseball field in here and do it to this magnitude and make it look this great...they've really done well in my opinion,” Elliott said while Busch nodded in approval.Earlier that day, Elliott and Busch combined with Chipper Jones and Johnny Bench for the inaugural pitch at the Speedway Classic. As per the latest reports, the game has been postponed to Sunday due to rain.Meanwhile, NASCAR aficionados have their eyes set on Iowa Speedway, which will host this weekend’s (Sunday, August 3) Cup Series event, the Iowa Corn 350. The 350-lap event will stream live on the USA network and have exclusive radio updates on MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.Chase Elliott says he “wants it all” amid regular season points battleChase Elliott is currently at the top of the 2025 championship standings with 726 points under his belt. If he manages to maintain that stronghold, it will have major implications for his championship journey.Finishing the regular season as the points champion will give him 15 bonus points ahead of the 10-race postseason. Reflecting on the same during a recent interview (via Speedway Media), the Dawsonville native said:“They’d be huge for sure. I’ve been on both sides of the coin there. We’ve been (in) years where we have not had many playoff points and I’ve had a couple years where we’ve had a bunch.”“I promise, it is a lot easier when you have a lot in the bank. That’s a much better way to go about it. The way the system is, with so many things kind of being out of your control, it’s nice to have something to fall back on. So of course, yeah, we want it all,” Chase Elliott added.Only four races remain until the playoffs kick off at Darlington Raceway on August 31. Needless to say, the points battle will only intensify from now on.