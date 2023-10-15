Chase Elliott leads the pack for most top-15 finishes in NASCAR NextGen car

Despite going through a difficult time in 2023, Chase Elliott has emerged as the driver with the most top-15 finishes in the Next Gen car since its regular adoption in NASCAR in 2022.

Driving for Hendrick Motorsports, Elliott, Cup championship winner in 2020, has notched up an impressive 46 top-15 finishes with the Next Gen car in the Cup Series.

Despite missing out on the playoffs for the first time in his career, the 27-year-old has managed to consistently secure top-half finishes in the later stages of the season. Chase Elliott currently remains on an 8-race streak of top-15 finishes in the Cup Series.

Hot on Elliott's heels is his Hendrick teammate, William Byron, who has amassed an impressive 45 top-15 finishes. The former Xfinity Series winner, one of the standout performers of the 2023 season, has boasted the highest number of Cup wins (5). Yet, he has fallen agonizingly short of clinching the regular-season championship.

Veteran driver Kevin Harvick, with 43 top-15 finishes to his credit, follows the Hendrick Motorsports pair. The 47-year-old Stewart Haas Racing driver, a Cup champion in 2014, is set to retire at the end of this season.

Chase Elliott's teammate, multi-time world champion, among other drivers constitutes the top 10

At fourth place is Christopher Bell, 28, who has notched up an impressive 43 top-15 finishes. The Joe Gibbs Racing driver, and a former Truck champion, has demonstrated remarkable consistency throughout the two seasons, making him one of the more exciting prospects of the NextGen era.

Kyle Larson, another standout performer of the 2023 season, joins the ranks with 43 top-15 finishes. The reigning Cup champion and teammate to Chase Elliott, Larson has been one of the most prolific Cup drivers this year.

Third-generation driver Ryan Blaney follows Kyle Larson. The 29-year-old driver has bagged a total of 41 top-15 finishes as part of Team Penske over the course of two seasons. After winning the Cup playoff race in Talladega, Blaney remains one of the drivers to watch out for in the remainder of the season.

Denny Hamlin, despite an envious career in NASCAR, is yet to secure a Cup title. Still, his 40 top-15 finishes over the course of two seasons position him as a formidable contender this season. Heading into the third round of playoffs, the Joe Gibbs Racing stalwart would be eyeing to secure the elusive world title.

With 40 top-15 finishes driving for both Joe Gibbs Racing and Richard Childress, 'The Rowdy' Kyle Busch boasts of an impressive track record as a multi-time Cup champion. More recently, the 38-year-old faced elimination from the playoffs at the Charlotte Motor Speedway, bringing an end to his Cup Series aspirations.

Ross Chastain has accumulated 40 top-15 finishes while driving for Trackhouse. Notably, Chastain accompanied Kyle Busch among the four drivers to suffer elimination from the playoffs in Charlotte Roval.

Martin Truex Jr., 43, with the 2023 regular-season championship already under his belt, rounds out the top 10 with 40 top-15 finishes. Joe Gibbs Racing continues to contend for the world championship, a feat that eludes his illustrious career.