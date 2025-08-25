Chase Elliott makes feelings known after Ryan Blaney’s victory gifted Alex Bowman a NASCAR playoff spot

Hendrick Motorsports driver Chase Elliott recently participated in the Coke Zero Sugar 400 race held at Daytona International Speedway. Post-race, he expressed his pleasure at Alex Bowman making it to the playoffs.

During the race held on Saturday, August 23, Ryan Blaney took the victory. This allowed Elliott's teammate Alex Bowman to enter the playoffs solely on the basis of points. The former finished his race in 10th place and currently holds seven playoff points, while the latter qualified for the playoffs as the 16th and last entry.

While speaking to the media post-race, Chase Elliott shared his feelings after Blaney's win helped Bowman get into the playoffs. He said: (via NBC Sports)

"Yeah, we got Alex (Bowman) in, so that’s good. I think Ryan (Blaney) jumped us in points and so did Kyle (Larson), so unfortunately, we lost a couple of playoff points there. But nonetheless, it was still good to get a handful and some change (of points). We’ll go to Darlington and try to build on the race we had there in the spring.”

Chase Elliott drives the #9 Chevrolet ZL1 for Hendrick Motorsports. he is currently sitting in 7th place in the playoffs with 2013 points to his name after he won a race at the EchoPark Speedway.

Chase Elliott talks about winning in front of his home crowd after a winless streak

Chase Elliott ended his winless drought at the EchoPark Speedway in Atlanta, taking his first and only win of the season. He won the race after he made a last-lap pass on Brad Keselowski.

The race had 46 swaps made by 13 drivers, along with multiple accidents. However, among the chao, Elliott managed to lead 41 laps of the race. With this victory, he not only secured his second win at the track but also continued the family legacy, as his father, Bill Elliott, has five wins at the track.

While speaking to SiriusXM NASCAR Radio after the victory, he said:

"Yeah, it was wild. You know, got just a couple really good situations off of four and had a really big shove there and into one. I think I got two for one there with a couple to go that got me by, I forget who, and then the 45 and that got me to third. And I'm not exactly sure what happened, but somehow or another, Alex got to third or got me to second, I'm sorry. And I couldn't really tell how that happened. And when I saw him in my mirror, I thought, well, you know, that's better than somebody else."

Chase Elliott will next be seen in action at the Cook Out Southern 500, scheduled for Sunday, August 31, at Darlington Raceway.

