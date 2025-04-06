Chase Elliott makes an honest revelation about his off-track relationship with HMS teammates: “We don’t hang out”

Hendrick Motorsports driver Chase Elliot has undertaken double duty at Martinsville, competing in both the Xfinity and Cup Series races. Appearing for a media day ahead of the weekend, the No.9 driver opened up about his off-track relationship with HMS teammates.

Chase Elliot has been team mates with Kyle Larson, William Byron and Alex Bowman for five consecutive seasons at HMS. The long standing partnership has proven to be successful, with all four drivers placing inside the top five of the 2025 standings.

Reflecting upon the same, Elliot spoke about the chemistry within the team during Chevrolet's media day on April 5.

“I just think we have a really good working relationship. None of us are best friends off the racetrack. You know, we don’t hang out.. not because we don’t like each other, we just kind of run in different circles. But we have a really good working relationship when we show up and we have our meetings. I think everybody’s open and honest and willing to help one another....Those guys give me respect. I’m going to give it back at least that much and probably then some," he said.

Chase Elliot signed with HMS in 2011 as a development driver and began his first full-time season in 2016. Alex Bowman and William Byron joined the team in 2018, while Kyle Larson made his entry in 2021.

The Georgia native kicked off the year with a victory at the Cookout Clash exhibition race at Bowman Gray Stadium. Meanwhile, William Byron secured a victory at the season opener in Daytona, with Kyle Larson recording his maiden of the season at Homestead-Miami. Elliot currently ranks third in the standings, 32 points shy of Byron in the top spot.

Chase Elliot opens up about missing HMS teammates during his leg injury layoff in 2023

In March 2023, Chase Elliot suffered a leg injury from a snowboarding accident that sidelined the Hendrick Motorsports driver for six races. In his comeback race at Martinsville Speedway, Elliot opened up about his time away from the track.

Speaking with Regan Smith after the race, Elliot was asked about what he missed the most during his absence. He responded :

"I think the people, honestly...From my peers to my teammates to just that competitive nature of being here and wanting to be better. So it's really nice to be back, and I appreciate the warm welcome this weekend by everybody. So I appreciate that, and definitely didn't go unnoticed," [00:52 onwards] Elliot said.

Elliot's injury required surgery for his fractured Tibia. After undergoing the procedure and finishing rehabilitation, the 29 year old driver made his return at the NOCO 400 at Martinsville on April 16,2023. He qualified lower down the order at 24th, but fought his way up to finish at tenth.

