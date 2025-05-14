Chase Elliott makes major midweek racing announcement

Chase Elliott is all set to drift away from the NASCAR Cup Series temporarily to set foot in the Late Model Stock Tour series next week. The Hendrick Motorsports driver will drive in the Late Model Series on May 22, 2025, at the Hickory Motor Speedway.

The #9 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 driver will return to race in the Late Model Stock Tour Series at Hickory, North Carolina. He will participate in the ASA National Series/INEX Legends National Qualifier with Fr8auctions-sponsored #9 Chevrolet.

Announcing the same, the HMS driver took to his official X account and wrote:

"Back for some late model racing with @fr8auctions next Thursday at Hickory Motor Speedway! See y’all there."

Prior to his NASCAR exposure, Chase Elliott raced in the junior racing categories, including the Super Late Model Stock Tour series, Champion Racing Association (National Super Late Model Championship), ARCA Menards Series, and many more.

From the aforementioned categories, Elliott, the son of former NASCAR driver Bill Elliott, rose through the ranks and made it big. He raced in the K&N Pro Series and moved to the Truck Series. From there, he got promoted to the Xfinity Series and then the Cup Series.

So far, Elliott has racked up 333 races under his belt in over 11 years, where he won a championship, 19 race wins, took 12 pole positions, and claimed 177 Top 10s. In addition to this, the HMS driver has six Xfinity Series, three Truck Series, and an ARCA Menards Series win.

What went wrong for Chase Elliott in Kansas?

Chase Elliott suffered a pit road incident during the recently concluded AdventHealth 400 at the Kansas Speedway. Elliot, who was running within the Top 10, suffered from a misstep by his crew, which cost him dearly at the 12th Cup Series race of the season.

NASCAR Cup Series driver Chase Elliott (9) leads driver Kyle Larson (5) during the AdventHealth 400 at Kansas Speedway. - Source: Imagn

Elliot started his race from ninth place but drastically improved to second place by the end of Stage 1. He continued his charge in Stage 2 as he came home in the same place behind teammate Kyle Larson. However, in Stage 3, he lost multiple places due to the pit road incident and was only able to salvage a 15th-place finish.

"It's unfortunate that issue happened today because I think we'd be sitting here with them easily in the top five with the pace that they had," Chad Knaus, the Vice President of Competition for Hendrick Motorsports, said.

"But it only takes one hiccup and it can derail your day. So we've got to keep working on those things. But as long as they continue to bring good race cars and fast race cars and execute at a high level, they're going to be where we need them," he further added.

As a result of the pit road incident, Chase Elliott failed to charge for a victory and break his 38-race winless streak. Larson, who was leading the race, went on to claim his third win of the season as he came home ahead of Christopher Bell.

