Chase Elliott names his cousin Trey Poole as full-time NASCAR spotter ahead of 2024 season

Last month, Eddie D’Hondt, the long-time spotter of Chase Elliott and Hendrick Motorsports announced that he will not return as Elliott’s spotter for the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series. It ended a relationship that began when Elliott joined Hendrick Motorsports full-time in 2016.

On Tuesday (January 02), NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass reported that Trey Poole, a cousin of Elliott, will take over the full-time role of spotter for the upcoming 2024 Cup season.

Poole has served as an additional spotter for Elliott and #9 Hendrick Motorsports at road course and fulfilled the primary role on a part-time basis in 2021.

On Twitter, Pockrass reported:

“Trey Poole, Chase Elliott's cousin who has spotted for him on road courses and various other races, will be his full-time spotter in 2024.”

Expand Tweet

Eddie D’Hondt and Chase Elliott have worked together in eight consecutive full-time seasons. Elliott won the 2020 Cup championship and earned 18 career wins.

Expand Tweet

D’Hondt will move to Stewart-Haas Racing as a spotter in the 2024 season to work with Cup rookie Josh Berry and the #4 team. Berry and D’Hondt worked together in five races during the 2023 Cup Series season as Berry filled in for the then-injured Elliott.

Chase Elliott reviews his 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season

The 2020 NASCAR Cup Series champion went winless for the first time since 2017 and missed out the Cup playoffs for the first time in his eight-year-long Cup career in the 2023 season.

Chase Elliott missed a total of seven races in 2023, six due to a broken left leg suffered in a snowboarding accident and one due to suspension.

The 28-year-old driver has scored seven top-5s, 15 top-10s, and led 195 laps in his 29-races schedule. He finished the season in 17th place in the points table.

Reflecting on his 2023 season, Elliot said (via NASCAR.com):

“For the most part, (2023 has) been certainly not what I expect of myself and what we expect of our team. (There’s) a lot of room for improvement, and we intend to do a lot of that going into next year. It all needs to be better; you’re always wanting to be better. I think we’ve learned a lot about ourselves and the things that I need to do better.”

Chase Elliott will look to bounce back in 2024 when the new season kicks-off at Daytona International Speedway on February 18.