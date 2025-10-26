Chase Elliott opens up about his goal to win without getting “wild and crazy” in a NASCAR race

With the field set for the upcoming NASCAR Cup Series playoff race at Martinsville Speedway, Hendrick Motorsports standout Chase Elliott revealed his goal for the remainder of the season. He spoke about it recently during an interview with Frontstretch.com.

Chase Elliott will enter the race in a must-win situation. He sits eighth in driver standings with a 62-point deficit on the cutoff line. Only two spots are up for grabs, as the other two have been taken by the Joe Gibbs Racing duo, Denny Hamlin and Chase Briscoe.

Moving forward, Chase Elliott wants to be fast without having to throw in last-minute saves. He said (4:40),

“The goal is to be fast enough where you don't have to do wild stuff. I mean, that's the goal every week. You don't ever want to put yourself in a position where you're having to throw Hail Marys...that's bad.”

“It's cool when it works great,” Elliott continued. “But the goal is to just be good enough and let your performance be at a level where you can call races the right way, do things the right way, put yourself in position the right way, and not have to do these wild and crazy things to win.”

Scheduled for Sunday. October 26, Elliott’s upcoming race will be held at Martinsville Speedway, a 0.526-mile oval, short track in Ridgeway, Virginia. Fans can watch the race on Peacock (2 pm ET) or listen to its live radio coverage on MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

"I look forward to whatever”- Chase Elliott remains confident amid Martinsville pressure

Chase Elliott has a lot to deal with going into Sunday’s race at Martinsville Speedway. He has a 62-point deficit he needs to close and then win the 500-lap race to corkscrew himself into the Championship 4.

Furthermore, Elliott has a shot at snapping Team Penske’s three-year championship-winning streak and bringing the NASCAR Cup Series title back to the Hendrick Motorsports camp.

“I’m super excited about it,” said Chase Elliott, who is vying for his second Cup Series title. “This weekend is just a lot of fun, really, from my perspective, whether we’re 10 points out, 30 points out, 150 points out. I don’t care. I’m looking forward to it.”

“I think this is a good opportunity to keep things really simple for us,” the Dawsonville native continued. “Go out and perform at as high a level as we can. Think we’re very capable, and I look forward to whatever (Sunday) brings.”

Chase Elliott will start his upcoming race from P8, alongside Richard Childress Racing driver Kyle Busch on Row 4. If he makes the Championship race this year, it would mark his first entry into the coveted event since 2022.

