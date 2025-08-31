Chase Elliott overlooked by family member as Dan Elliott backs HMS driver for 2025 Cup title 

Dan Elliott, the uncle of NASCAR driver Chase Elliott, recently spoke about his pick for the Cup Series playoff championship winner. He did not pick his nephew, but rather chose the latter's teammate, William Byron.

The 29-year-old driver drives the #9 Chevrolet ZL1 for Hendrick Motorsports. The Georgia native hails from the successful and well-known Elliott family that has been in the series for quite some time. However, while picking his candidate for the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series Title, Dan Elliott decided to back Byron instead.

While talking on the Five to Go podcast with David Kupka, Dan Elliott said:

"If I were picking somebody consistently more so, I probably still got to go with Byron...That's not my favourite drivers. That's just who I see based on what I've seen during the course of the year." (21: 29 onwards)

Elliott had previously missed out on the playoffs in 2023 but managed to get into the playoffs last year. The Hendrick Motorsports driver has had a steady 2025 season, as he has been consistent in avoiding wrecks while also accumulating multiple top 10s to score crucial points.

Chase Elliot currently stands in 7th place in the drivers' championship with 2013 points. He has one win, thirteen top tens, and seven top fives this season.

Chase Elliott opens up about winning in front of his home crowd and breaking a winless drought

Chase Elliot ended his winless streak at EchoPark Speedway in Atlanta this year. He won the event after he made a last-lap pass on Brad Keselowski.

The race consisted of 46 swaps made by 13 different drivers and multiple accidents. However, amid the chaos, the Hendrick Motorsports driver managed to lead 41 laps of the race. With the victory, he secured his second win at the track while also continuing the Elliott family legacy, as his father, Bill Elliott, has won at the track five times.

While talking to SIRIUSXM NASCAR Radio after the victory, he said;

"Yeah, it was wild. You know, got just a couple really good situations off of four and had a really big shove there and into one. I think I got two for one there with a couple to go that got me by, I forget who, and then the 45 and that got me to third. And I'm not exactly sure what happened, but somehow or another, Alex got to third or got me to second, I'm sorry. And I couldn't really tell how that happened. And when I saw him in my mirror, I thought, well, you know, that's better than somebody else."

Chase Elliott is currently gearing up for the upcoming NASCAR Cup Series playoffs, which are set to commence at Darlington on August 31.

