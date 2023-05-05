Chase Elliott pays ultimate NASCAR throwback scheme tribute to his parents

Chase Elliott has an ultimate paint scheme lined up for the NASCAR throwback weekend at Darlington Raceway. The #9 driver will be honoring his dad Bill Elliott and Evernham Motorsports taking on the classic red livery of the #9 Dodge from the early 2000s.

Chase Elliott's #9 LLumar Throwback Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 will switch colors to red for the race at Darlington. The paint scheme is inspired by the car that his father drove to four wins between 2001 and 2003. The red-colored #9 has been synonymous with the name Elliott, as the son is continuing the legacy.

The #9 car also pays tribute to mothers with Happy Mother's Day inscription snuck on the rear side of the car.

Chase Elliott also shared a tribute video about his father's time with Evernham Motorsports. The father-son duo sat down to have a wholesome conversation where the son explained how impactful that period was in his childhood.

The Hendrick Motorsports driver admitted that his presence on the track sparked an interest in racing during his formative years. The #9 driver said:

"I think those years were extremely crucial, not only for the number but I'm not even sure if I would have found racing had those years not been going on. Those years impacted me heavily, certainly sparked my interest to try to want and do it."

Bill Elliott and his family celebrating the Brickyard 400 win

Bill Elliott was one of the series' most popular drivers in the era when legendary drivers like Dale Earnhardt and others dominated the racing scene.

Elliott was the 1988 NASCAR Cup Series champion and has been voted as NASCAR's most popular driver for a record 16 times.

In the latter stages of his illustrious career, Bill Elliott decided to drive the #9 Dodge for the newly formed Evernham Motorsports. He went on to win four wins in his first three seasons with the team. He recorded a total of 44 victories from 828 starts in his Cup Series career.

Bill Elliott recalls how a young Chase Elliott relished his time on the track

In the video shared by Chase Elliott, his father Bill shares a wholesome incident from their time together at the track.

He recalled the incident at Talladega Superspeedway as he said:

"I’ll never forget one time racing, we were at Talladega. This was when Chase was very young and he was on the pit box with Ray. We were on the parade lap going around, Chase looks up at Ray and says, ‘Man, another day at the racetrack.’ Or something like that, just so glad to be there."

Chase Elliott truly relishes the #9 Dodge his father drove as he has chosen the classic yet simple paint scheme for the Goodyear 400 on May 14.

