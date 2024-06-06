Chase Elliott picked by HMS teammates Kyle Larson and Alex Bowman as most experienced global traveller

Kyle Larson feels Chase Elliott has likely visited most of the countries in the world. Fellow Hendrick Motorsports driver Alex Bowman agrees with Larson.

The three HMS drivers currently sit in the top 10 NASCAR Cup Series Driver's standings. Larson is just 21 points behind leader Denny Hamlin, while Elliott and Bowman are third and 10th, respectively. With NASCAR recently granting Larson a waiver after the latter had missed a point-paying race last month, all three Chevy icons are eligible for the 2024 playoffs.

An interviewer recently asked them who they thought was the HMS teammate who had been to most countries.

"I would say Chase (Elliott)," said Larson (via Hendrick Motorsports' X handle). "I feel like he's kind of, like, he likes to travel, I think. He's been to a number of countries already."

Alex Bowman recalled Chase Elliott traveling with Team Penske's Ryan Blaney to "random places," saying:

"I remember (Elliott) having some pretty extravagant, not extravagant, but like random places that him and (Ryan) Blaney went to. They used to travel together a lot."

The Dawsonville native, too, gave it to himself on this one.

"I would say me or Kyle. He does a lot of racing like in Australia at one point... but I wanna go with me on that," Elliott said.

This coming weekend, the three speedsters will travel to California to compete in the Toyota Save Mart 350 at Sonoma Raceway. The 110-lap event can be watched live on FOX and heard on PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR radio.

NASCAR ranks Chase Elliott third-best to win the Toyota Save Mart 350 at Sonoma

So far, Chase Elliott has seven road course wins to his credit, but none of them have been at Sonoma Raceway. However, according to NASCAR, Elliott is among the top five to win in the Wine Country.

"This weekend might be where he turns on the jets, however, as the once-undisputed road-course king of NASCAR looks to reclaim his throne at Sonoma. Amazingly, none of his seven road-course wins have come in Wine Country but with how he's running this year -- brilliantly -- it feels like he'll be the top dog to beat on Sunday," said Pat DeCola, an American sports reporter (via NASCAR's official website).

In his last five starts at Sonoma, the 28-year-old has amassed three top 10s, one of which is a top 5, besides one runner-up position. In his seven starts at Sonoma, Chase Elliott has led 49 laps overall.

Elliott's most recent win came earlier this year at Texas Motor Speedway, where he capitalized on the late restart and held off runner-up Brad Keselowski en route to his first victory of the season and also the first in his last 42 Cup starts.