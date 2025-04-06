Chase Elliott pinpoints where NASCAR Pros falter on Darlington’s ‘Too Tough To Tame’ track

Chase Elliott, ahead of his double-duty weekend at Darlington Raceway, gave a clear explanation on why many drivers — even veterans — struggle on the track he calls "Too tough to tame." During a media session (shared by Speedway Digest), Elliott pointed to the layout of Darlington’s corners and the unique racing line as challenges.

Elliott didn’t sugarcoat his opinion on the Xfinity Series race held at Darlington the previous week. He described it as “terrible” and “embarrassing,” criticizing the chaotic driving and lack of discipline. While he avoided adding more negativity, he made it clear that Sunday’s Cup Series needs to serve as a better example.

So, where do the pros go wrong at Darlington? According to Chase Elliott, it comes down to the tricky top lane. Unlike Homestead, where the wall entry is smooth and gradual, Darlington features sharp angles and a bumpy wall.

“It’s very similar to Homestead in a lot of ways,” Elliott said.

“But this place, the wall is kind of choppy and makes it hard to get against it just right at the perfect time,” he added.

Elliott also pointed to the safer barrier jutting out in turn three and extreme tire wear, all of which make precision racing against the wall much harder.

Drivers who aren’t careful often hit the wall or overcook their tires early in the run. In Chase Elliott’s view, it’s not just a one-corner problem — it’s the way the entire track is built. The difficulty of running close to the wall, combined with the abrasive surface, forces even experienced racers into mistakes.

No margin for error at Darlington as Chase Elliott ran double duty at Darlington

As Chase Elliott prepared to race in both the Cup and Xfinity Series at Darlington, he hoped the added track time would help him finally break through at a track that has long challenged him.

He had been consistent at many circuits but admitted that Darlington has been a tough one to crack. In the aforementioned media availability, Elliott delved more into the Darlington track.

“I love Darlington. I just haven’t gotten it to love me back,” he said. Elliott will drive the No. 9 UniFirst Chevrolet in the Cup Series and the No. 17 HendrickCars.com Chevrolet in the Xfinity race.

It was the first time in a year that Chase Elliott competed in an Xfinity car. He admitted that bouncing between two series can be tough but hopes the extra laps give him a better feel for the racing line. Elliott's aim was to use Saturday's race to visualize how he wants to approach the track on Sunday — particularly in the corners.

Chase Elliott also touched on the broader competition in NASCAR this season. He believes the top teams are already clear and will only get better as the season progresses.

“It’s the same crowd every year,” he said.

In the Xfinity race ahead of Sunday’s cup series race, Chase Elliott secured an impressive second-place finish. As for his most recent race, he ended 11th, earning 26 points.

