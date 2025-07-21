  • NASCAR
Chase Elliott in prime position for major NASCAR accolade in 2025 after top 10 result at Dover

By Zarec Sanchez
Published Jul 21, 2025 20:40 GMT
NASCAR: EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix - Source: Imagn
Chase Elliott during the 2025 EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix - Source: Imagn

Following a sixth-place finish at Dover Motor Speedway, Chase Elliott took the top seed in the standings from Hendrick Motorsports teammate William Byron. He puts himself in a prime position to win the regular season championship with five races left before the NASCAR Playoffs.

Elliott, 29, started the AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400 at Dover on pole position after NASCAR used its qualifying metric due to a cancelled qualifying session. He won stage one before crossing the line in fourth at the end of stage two. Eventually, he finished in sixth place to score 48 points, 31 points more than Byron, who was involved in a race-ending crash with Noah Gragson on lap 393.

NASCAR shared on X the current top four drivers in the standings after the double OT action at the Monster Mile, where Joe Gibbs Racing driver Denny Hamlin won.

“After Dover, @chaseelliott took the regular-season points lead with five races remaining until the #NASCARPlayoffs.”
Chase Elliott sits at the top of the standings with one win, seven top-5s and 12 top-10s. He doesn't have as many wins as drivers like Denny Hamlin (4) and Kyle Larson (3). But he kept his #9 Chevrolet Camaro out of trouble with zero DNFs.

The Dawsonville native is followed by William Byron, Kyle Larson, Denny Hamlin and Tyler Reddick in the standings. Completing the top 10 are Christopher Bell, Ryan Blaney, Chase Briscoe, Alex Bowman and Chris Buescher.

Chase Elliott driving the #9 Chevrolet Camaro at Dover Motor Speedway - Source: Imagn
Chase Elliott driving the #9 Chevrolet Camaro at Dover Motor Speedway - Source: Imagn

NASCAR is set for 160 laps of racing at Indianapolis Motor Speedway next week. The Brickyard 400 is scheduled for July 27 at 2:00 p.m. ET on TNT Sports.

“I think their best performance of the year”: NASCAR Insider on Chase Elliott and #9 Hendrick Motorsports team at Dover

Despite failing to convert the pole position to a win at Dover Motor Speedway, NASCAR Insider Jordan Bianchi argued that Chase Elliott had his best outing of the year. He believes the #9 Hendrick Motorsports team was fast throughout the race and was in the fight for a strong finish.

In the latest episode of The Teardown podcast, Bianchi told co-host Jeff Gluck:

“I think this was a phenomenal race for Chase Elliott. The result is going to say sixth, but this was to me, and I understand they won at Atlanta. This was a great performance and I think their best performance of the year. They were consistently fast throughout the entire race. They won a stage today, by the way, which is the first time they've done that all year.” [18:14]
He added:

“They did the things today that we have talked about them not doing, leading a bunch of laps, winning a stage, putting themselves in position. This wasn't a team that was just grinding out another top 10. This was a team that was in the mix and was a team to beat today.”
The race at the Monster Mile witnessed Elliott lead for 238 of 407 laps and win a stage for the first time in the 2025 NASCAR season. He also continued his streak of not finishing outside the top 20 this year.

Zarec Sanchez

Zarec Sanchez

Zarec Sanchez got into cars as a kid when the NASCAR-based movie "Cars" came out. Fast forward to today, he gets to write about the sport with Sportskeeda. He is a seasoned writer with over six years of experience in aviation and automotive journalism. After completing his associate degree in aviation, he started his career as an aviation writer before transitioning into the automotive and motorsports fields, contributing to publications such as Stars Aviation, Philkotse, Daily Tribune, and CarBuzz.

Dedicated to providing accurate and relevant content, Zarec ensures his work reflects both his character and the company's guidelines. He stays updated with the latest developments in motorsports by utilizing various resources, including fan interactions that offer unique perspectives. He also attends media events to test-drive new cars and interview industry leaders.

While he has a deep appreciation for both drivers and constructors, Zarec finds himself drawn to the strategy and history behind the constructor battles. He is excited about the future of F1, especially with the entry of brands like Ford and the shift towards an electrified era.

He believes NASCAR has the potential to expand its global reach and popularity, although he feels it should avoid becoming fully electric. When away from his keyboard, Zarec likes to watch any content related to aviation, such as flight trip reports.

Edited by Luke Koshi
