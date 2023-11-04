Chase Elliott private jet: Exploring the NASCAR driver’s fleet and his $1,800,000 ride

NASCAR driver Chase Elliott is one of the most popular drivers on the grid and is known for his unparalleled racecraft on the track in the series.

Apart from being a former NASCAR champion, Elliott has adventurous hobbies in his off-track endeavors. The 2022 Cup Series champion has a deep interest in aviation which was visible when he flew to the Talladega race earlier this season in his $1.8m private jet.

Chase Elliott took a Cessna Citation 525 private jet to Talladega. He also pilots his Cessna 182, which he later upgraded to a more powerful Beechcraft Baron, in between races. While speaking about his passion for flying, Chase Elliott said to the HMS website:

“Something to put your mind to away from racing, which I think is neat.”

The Hendrick Motorsports driver isn't the only driver to share an interest in aviation as his father, Bill Elliott, had a similar interest in the 70s and his uncles are professional airline pilots.

Chase Elliott reflects on his partnership with Hendrick Motorsports

The No. 9 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 driver stated that he was grateful and fortunate to be involved with Rick Hendricks since the initial days of his career.

In an interview with Jeff Gluck from theathletic.com, he said:

"My entire career has been under the HMS umbrella in some way, shape or form. I’ve been extremely lucky. When Rick (Hendrick) came in and said he wanted to help in 2011 or so, we didn’t really have a plan. He just said he wanted to help. But I quickly learned he was serious about helping.

"I feel very fortunate my career has been in one place and I would love for it to stay that way. The best thing is to stay in one place. You get to know the people at a certain organization over the years and you develop so many relationships, because this is such a team effort across the board."

Chase Eliott was unable to qualify for the driver's playoff this season but managed to qualify in the 16th and the last spot for the owner's playoff. When asked if his approach towards the two changes, he replied:

"My approach and the team's approach hasn't been any different. It's kind of surprised me in a way just because there's not really a lot of talk for the owners' front."

Chase Elliott's No. 9 team was eliminated from the owner's playoff as they were unable to progress to the final four of the series.