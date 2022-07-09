"Everyone is going to be a little bit more comfortable" - Chase Elliott on racing again at the Atlanta Motor Speedway

Chase Elliott, the driver of the #9 Napa Auto Parts Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 in the NASCAR Cup Series, will be on hand at Atlanta Motor Speedway on Sunday, July 10th, 2022. Chevrolet heads to Atlanta Motor Speedway hoping to make it four victories in the NASCAR Cup Series and defend its winning title at the Georgia track sponsored by Walmart.

As he returned to the Atlanta Motor Speedway, Chase Elliott stated that the weekend race was like the very first one. He also believes that the sole difference is that the teams that have had a few months to dial in and understand exactly what's happening beneath the car have a distinct advantage.

In his statement, Elliott said:

“There were a lot of things going on to start the year and I think a lot of people were just trying to survive. Whereas this time everyone is going to be a little bit more comfortable, so decision making will be a little more questionable for a lot of the field I would say.”

Chase Elliott believes that when they all return, all cars will perform better. If that occurs, the aggression level will rise, and individuals will be more likely to put themselves in difficult circumstances throughout the race.

Chase Elliott aims to win the Cup Series race at Atlanta Motor Speedway

Chase Elliott has a chance to become the second Georgia-born driver to win a Cup Series race in Atlanta on Sunday. His father, NASCAR Hall of Famer Bill Elliott, won the race five times. On the 1.5-mile track, Elliott will make his 70th NASCAR Cup Series start.

Alan Gustafson, the crew chief of the #9 team, will call his 26th Atlanta Cup Series race from atop the pit stall this weekend. Gustafson has one win at the track, which he shared with Jeff Gordon in 2011 when the NASCAR Hall of Famer led 146 of 325 laps.

Elliott has led 967 laps and won at Kansas Speedway (2018) and Charlotte Motor Speedway (2020) in his previous 69 races, along with 22 top-five finishes, eight of which were runner-up results and 37 top-ten.

With his runner-up result at Road America last weekend, Elliott increased his regular-season points lead over Ryan Blaney to 33 points. He also maintains his lead in the anticipated playoff standings. The 26-year-old presently has two wins this season, and his 13 playoff points and 549 laps led are both career highs through 18 races.

Catch Elliot at the Atlanta Motor Speedway on July 10, 2022.

