"That’s the only way to grow" - Chase Elliott on racing against Kimi Raikkonen at NASCAR Watkins Glen

One of the biggest storylines in the Cup Series that has been making headlines over the past few days is the arrival of Kimi Raikkonen, and Chase Elliott is among the drivers who are excited to race against the F1 star at the Watkins Glen this weekend. Elliott is a diehard fan of the 'Iceman', and he can’t wait to see what the 2007 Formula 1 champion has in store.

Raikkonen's debut has sparked different reactions among NASCAR fans and drivers. Most drivers have commented on what they think of his debut, concentrating on his performance. Chase Elliott, however, has given his thoughts from a different angle.

According to Elliott, having prominent drivers with worldwide recognition from other racing series trying their hand at NASCAR is the only way to bring more eyes to the sport, and that’s how the sport grows.

In a media interaction, Chase Elliott said:

“To invite and have guys from these other series across the world that have worldwide recognition and amongst our motorsport peers that overlook us. That the only way to grow is to try to get more eyes on the sport, when you have someone who is a world champion like Kimi [Raikkonen] come over, I’m really curious to see what he has to say.”

He also gave his thoughts on what to expect from the 'Iceman' at Watkins Glen, where he cited that he might land on the track thinking the Cup race is the biggest joke ever, or that he might also land and perform extremely well. Elliott said:

“He might come over thinking it’s the biggest joke ever. Or he might come over here and do really good. Or he might come over and struggle. All those outcomes could potentially sway his opinion. But as a driver and fan of what we have going on here, I think it’s really cool that he’s coming.”

Chase Elliott hopes to record his first road course win this season at Watkins Glen

The 2020 Cup Series Champion is not only excited to race against the Formula 1 star but he’s also excited to be back on one of his most memorable tracks. The Watkins Glen was the first venue Elliott secured his first Cup Series victory in 2018.

During the event, the Hendrick Motorsport driver started third and went on to capture the second stage win. He managed to take the lead in the final stage, dominating the last 33 laps, and eventually bagged the 2018 Go Bowling at The Glen.

His track record at Watkins Glen seems to be a bit interesting. After scoring his first career win at the track in 2019, he successfully fought for it, winning the trophy for the second time. After the 2019 race, Chase Elliott returned to Watkins in 2021, where he was hoping to take the tally to three consecutive wins at The Glen. He, however, couldn’t defend it as he settled for second place.

Heading back to the track this weekend, Elliott hopes to record his first road course win this season. The Dawsonville native is well known as a road course master, but he hasn't won any of the four concluded road courses despite being the top driver with the most wins this season. He is currently the top driver to receive the regular season crown with 15 points.

