Chase Elliott reacts to NASCAR’s ‘important’ decision and ‘off the table’ choices for the Championship Race

For Chase Elliott, it’s great that the NASCAR Cup Series will host its 2025 Championship race at Homestead-Miami Speedway, instead of Phoenix. This will mark the first time since 2020 for the coveted event to be held elsewhere.

As per the new rule, the Championship 4 will rotate between tracks every year. Phoenix Raceway is still expected to host two races annually, one of which is going to be in the playoffs.

“I think it's great,” Elliott told the reporters. “When it moved from Homestead I thought that was the plan in general. I don't know how long it's been in Phoenix now but it seems like a long time. So I'm glad to see it move around.”

When asked if any track suits the style of the Championship race, Elliot said (9:47),

"There are certainly some that don't. The speedways are off the table. I think at the end of the day, they have (an) open box on whatever they want to do, and we have enough of a sample size with the car for the last few years...I think we should be able to make a very educated decision on what would be the most entertaining from a fan perspective."

Chase Elliott is hours ahead of the 12th race of the 2025 season. Named the AdventHealth 400 at Kansas Speedway, the 267-lap event will kick off at 3 pm ET on Fox Sports 1. Radio updates will be available on MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

The Dawsonville native has been quite strong at the 1.5-mile, tri-oval speedway. Although his sole win at Kansas came back in 2018, his last four attempts have yielded top-10 results. In 18 total starts there, Elliott owns six top-fives and 11 top-10s.

Elliot will enter the race fourth in points. The 29-year-old trails Joe Gibbs Racing driver Denny Hamlin with 338 points to his name, 83 behind the current points leader and teammate William Byron. 11 races into the season, Chase Elliott has been able to deliver three top-fives and six top-10s.

Elliott is currently vying for his first win of 2025. He and Alex Bowman are the only Hendrick Motorsports drivers who have yet to qualify for the postseason.

Chase Elliott to serve as presenter for the 2025 Country Music Awards

Just hours ago, Chase Elliott was named the official presenter for the upcoming 60th Academy of Country Music Awards. The gala event has been scheduled for Thursday (May 15), 8 pm in Frisco, Texas.

Renowned artists and bands like Alan Jackson, Kelsea Ballerini, Chris Stapleton, Ella Langley, and the Backstreet Boys will perform at the ceremony, which will be covered exclusively by Amazon Prime Video.

Expand Tweet

Chase Elliott’s appearance on Prime Video also includes five points-paying races that the streaming giant is expected to cover this season, starting with the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway on May 25.

Elliott has 19 wins in the NASCAR Cup Series as of now. He is also a seven-time winner of the prestigious Most Popular Driver Award, which his father and NASCAR Hall of Famer Bill Elliott won 16 times.

