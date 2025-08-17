Chase Elliott reacts to "really awkward" Richmond pileup involving Kyle Busch after DNF result at Cook Out 400

Chase Elliott’s 27-race streak without a DNF finally ended during Saturday’s (August 16) Cup Series race at Richmond Raceway. Midway through the 400-lap event, the motorsports driver was clipped on his right rear by Kyle Busch, sending his No. 9 Chevy into the outside frontstretch wall.

But Elliott knew it wasn’t done on purpose. In a recent interview with Frontstretch, the Dawsonville native said that maybe Busch didn’t realize that a few of them were trying to get past the multi-car wreck from the bottom. Detailing the situation further, Elliott said,

“We had all stacked up in the wreck there, and I guess...he just...I'm sure he just didn't know I was coming by on the bottom. Really awkward. We were kind of done wrecking so I hate that. Had the wreck missed, I thought, and was just trying to get by the last of it there at the end. And I think Kyle must have...maybe got some damage.”

Several drivers were involved in the Lap 198 crash, including Erik Jones, Ross Chastain, Ty Dillon, Chase Briscoe, Brad Keselowski, Denny Hamlin, Cole Custer, and Elliott’s HMS teammate, William Byron. However, Elliott and Justin Haley were the only two drivers whose day ended due to the pileup.

Chase Elliott was awarded a P38 (last) finish, while Busch managed to salvage a P16. Well, Elliott is in the playoffs, thanks to his win at Atlanta on June 28. But Busch isn’t. As things stand now, the Richard Childress Racing driver has just one race to make it.

Chase Elliott reacts to ongoing beef rumor with Hendrick Motorsports teammate

After watching Chase Elliott exchange several blows with his teammate Kyle Larson at Iowa Speedway earlier this year, some fans thought that a beef was going on between the HMS icons. However, when asked about it, Elliott said that it’s not true.

Chase Elliott wasn’t even aware of the rumor. Speaking with the media the 2020 Cup Series champion said,

“I didn’t know there was any issue, honestly. I just feel like we were going for the same gap at the same time. I didn’t think any of that was intentional, either way.“

“So yeah, I haven’t felt the need (to talk to Larson). If we need to talk, we will, I’m sure. But we haven’t had any issues,” he added.

Kyle Larson had a similar take on the matter. He was frustrated during the race, but it all went away after the Elk Grove native got the chance to watch the replays.

“I move on from things quickly. I don’t really even think that there was a need for a conversation. I’ve ran into him way more, so no, I’m all good and moved on from it,” Larson said.

Next up for the drivers is the Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway. Scheduled for next Saturday, August 23, the 400-lap event will be televised on Peacock (7:30 pm ET onwards) with live radio updates on MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

