Chase Elliott reflects on his first NASCAR win and getting a push from 7-time champion Jimmie Johnson after race

Chase Elliott recently took a trip down memory lane to reflect on a pivotal moment in his career — his first-ever Cup Series victory at Watkins Glen International Speedway in 2018.

While the victory itself was a monumental achievement, it was a heartwarming post-race incident involving seven-time champion Jimmie Johnson that added an extra layer of significance to the win.

Elliott, hailing from a racing dynasty, secured his maiden Cup Series victory on that fateful day at the iconic Watkins Glen track. As he crossed the finish line, however, a twist of fate awaited him just moments after he had taken the checkered flag.

In a candid interview with NASCAR.com, Elliott recounted the memorable turn of events that transpired after his win. The elation of victory suddenly gave way to the realization that his car had run dry, preventing him from driving it to the customary victory lane.

"After the race, my dad was spotting in the bus stop and I was just gonna go and absolutely burn into the ground, but I ran out of gas when I got there," Chase Elliott recalled.

It was at this moment that the story took an unexpected and heartwarming turn. Jimmie Johnson, a NASCAR Hall of Famer and a then-teammate of Elliott at Hendrick Motorsports, stepped in to offer a helping hand – or rather, a helping push. Johnson, a seven-time Cup Series champion, pushed Elliott's stalled car from behind, guiding it to the victory lane amid cheers from the crowd.

"Jimmie Johnson pushing me to the victory lane, it was really, really, really cool. That's something I'll never forget. His friendship has meant a lot to me, and I'm very appreciative of what he's done to help me become a better racer and a better person," Elliott shared.

Chase Elliott embraces NASCAR playoff system amid challenging season

The 27-year-old recently expressed gratitude for NASCAR's playoff system, which offers a glimmer of hope amid a disappointing 2023 season.

Despite a close second-place finish at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway (IMS) on Sunday, Chase Elliott faces the looming possibility of missing out on the 2023 playoffs. However, he remains optimistic about his chances, recognizing the unique opportunities the playoff format presents.

"Without the playoff system, our season would have been over," he told FOX Sports.

"You’re not going to miss six weeks and points your way back in probably, not unless you just run really, really good," he added.

As the remainder of the 2023 season unfolds, it remains to be seen how Chase Elliott and Hendrick Motorsports approach the next few races before the playoffs.