  • NASCAR
  • NASCAR Cup Series
  • Chase Elliott reflects on the ‘great reminder’ behind his heartfelt gender reveal for a fan couple

Chase Elliott reflects on the ‘great reminder’ behind his heartfelt gender reveal for a fan couple

By Dipti Sood
Published Oct 05, 2025 02:36 GMT
NASCAR Cup Series Bank of America ROVAL 400 - Practice - Source: Getty
Chase Elliott, driver of the #9 UniFirst Chevrolet, walks the grid during practice for the NASCAR Cup Series Bank of America ROVAL 400 at Charlotte Motor Speedway on October 04, 2025 - Source: Getty

Chase Elliott recently took part in a special moment off the track. He helped a fan couple reveal the gender of their baby during Hendrick Motorsports’ Fan Fest.

Ad

The clip was shared on X by Steven Taranto. He wrote in the caption,

“Chase Elliott was asked to do a gender reveal for a couple that came to Hendrick Motorsports' Fan Fest yesterday (It's a boy). Chase was asked about it today.”

The post included Elliott talking about how much the experience meant to him. When asked about the reveal, Chase Elliott said,

Ad
Trending
“Those moments are special because it’s a great reminder to me that you can have that type of impact on someone’s life or just on someone’s day. If you can help put a smile on somebody’s face for five minutes or whatever, you made a difference... and I think there’s a little bit of responsibility in that.”
Ad
Ad

Right now, Chase Elliott’s focus is back on racing as the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series heads into its final stretch. According to NASCAR.com, Elliott ranks fifth in the driver standings with 3,104 points, just 20 behind the leader. He has 2 wins, 10 top-five finishes, 16 top-tens, and 424 laps led this season.

Elliott, who drives the No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro SS, heads into this weekend’s race at the Charlotte Roval with confidence. He doesn’t have as much pressure this time since his win at Kansas Speedway already locked him into the Round of Eight.

Ad

Chase Elliott praises Shane van Gisbergen’s impact on NASCAR road course racing

Chase Elliott also took time this week to recognize Shane van Gisbergen for his success in road course racing. The Dawsonville native said that the New Zealand driver’s skill level has raised the bar for everyone in NASCAR.

Shane van Gisbergen, a three-time Supercars champion, surprised many by winning his first NASCAR race on the streets of Chicago in 2023. He then joined the Xfinity Series full-time in 2024 and now competes in the Cup Series with Trackhouse Racing.

Ad

In 2025, he has won four of the five road course races so far, making him one of the top drivers on those tracks. During media interviews before the Charlotte Roval race, Elliott praised van Gisbergen’s performance.

“There’s no question he’s done a fantastic job,” Elliott said in a press release. “I’ve always tried to give him the credit that I think he deserves for the discipline and how good he is at it, and I think that should be celebrated.”
Ad
Elliott added, “I think you just give credit where it’s due, and I think he’s a good racer. He’s always raced me with a lot of respect, and you know, from my perspective, I just want to get better and try to put myself and our team in the ballpark to go up there and run with it.”

Chase Elliott himself has had a strong year on road courses, including a third-place finish in Mexico City where he shared the podium with van Gisbergen and Christopher Bell.

About the author
Dipti Sood

Dipti Sood

Dipti Sood is a Motorsport journalist at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience. A Political Science graduate and aspiring law professional, her love for motorsports ignited when she began following the careers of her favorite F1 drivers, Lewis Hamilton and Carlos Sainz.

Dipti has previously worked with Sportskeeda in the US Olympics static department, which sparked her interest in sports writing. Her professional journey also includes work with a sports startup, where she honed her copywriting skills. These experiences, combined with her meticulous approach to research and fact-checking, enable her to deliver accurate, ethical, and engaging content.

To stay updated with the latest in motorsports, Dipti follows credible sources such as ESPN, Autosport, and RacingNews365, along with respected journalists like Chris Medland. She also keeps an eye on official social media handles to uncover fresh perspectives.

Outside of writing, Dipti enjoys reading, watching documentaries, and listening to podcasts. A constructors fan with a soft spot for certain drivers, she dreams of witnessing the return of the Buddh International Circuit to the F1 calendar, bringing the excitement of Formula 1 back to India.

Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.

Quick Links

Edited by Tushhita Barua
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Manage notifications