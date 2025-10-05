Chase Elliott reflects on the ‘great reminder’ behind his heartfelt gender reveal for a fan couple

Chase Elliott recently took part in a special moment off the track. He helped a fan couple reveal the gender of their baby during Hendrick Motorsports’ Fan Fest.The clip was shared on X by Steven Taranto. He wrote in the caption,“Chase Elliott was asked to do a gender reveal for a couple that came to Hendrick Motorsports' Fan Fest yesterday (It's a boy). Chase was asked about it today.”The post included Elliott talking about how much the experience meant to him. When asked about the reveal, Chase Elliott said,“Those moments are special because it’s a great reminder to me that you can have that type of impact on someone’s life or just on someone’s day. If you can help put a smile on somebody’s face for five minutes or whatever, you made a difference... and I think there’s a little bit of responsibility in that.”Right now, Chase Elliott’s focus is back on racing as the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series heads into its final stretch. According to NASCAR.com, Elliott ranks fifth in the driver standings with 3,104 points, just 20 behind the leader. He has 2 wins, 10 top-five finishes, 16 top-tens, and 424 laps led this season.Elliott, who drives the No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro SS, heads into this weekend’s race at the Charlotte Roval with confidence. He doesn’t have as much pressure this time since his win at Kansas Speedway already locked him into the Round of Eight.Chase Elliott praises Shane van Gisbergen’s impact on NASCAR road course racingChase Elliott also took time this week to recognize Shane van Gisbergen for his success in road course racing. The Dawsonville native said that the New Zealand driver’s skill level has raised the bar for everyone in NASCAR.Shane van Gisbergen, a three-time Supercars champion, surprised many by winning his first NASCAR race on the streets of Chicago in 2023. He then joined the Xfinity Series full-time in 2024 and now competes in the Cup Series with Trackhouse Racing.In 2025, he has won four of the five road course races so far, making him one of the top drivers on those tracks. During media interviews before the Charlotte Roval race, Elliott praised van Gisbergen’s performance. “There’s no question he’s done a fantastic job,” Elliott said in a press release. “I’ve always tried to give him the credit that I think he deserves for the discipline and how good he is at it, and I think that should be celebrated.”Elliott added, “I think you just give credit where it’s due, and I think he’s a good racer. He’s always raced me with a lot of respect, and you know, from my perspective, I just want to get better and try to put myself and our team in the ballpark to go up there and run with it.”Chase Elliott himself has had a strong year on road courses, including a third-place finish in Mexico City where he shared the podium with van Gisbergen and Christopher Bell.