Chase Elliott to represent NASCAR in the nationwide “Love, Your Mind” campaign during Mental Health Awareness Month

Chase Elliott is set to represent NASCAR in the "Love, Your Mind" national campaign focused on increasing the importance of mental health awareness. He will be joined by athletes from 10 different professional sports leagues in the US.

The awareness campaign is focused on prioritizing mental health. A series called "The Rituals We Share" will be released where professional athletes will share their rituals or habits through which they work on their mind and psychological health. Hendrick Motorsports driver Chase Elliott will represent NASCAR along with athletes from other sports including the likes of the NBA, MLB, MLS, and the NFL.

NASCAR SVP Pete Jung said:

“At NASCAR, we constantly witness the impact the human mind can have on physical performance, and we know this intersection of mental health and overall wellness applies to everyone in our community, not just those behind the wheel.

“We’re excited to team up with the ‘Love, Your Mind’ campaign to encourage open conversations and proactive steps toward mental wellness, and we look forward to leveraging NASCAR platforms to ensure our fans and the entire racing community feel empowered to prioritize their mental well-being."

The campaign has been started by the Hunstman Mental Health Institute and the Ad Council.

Who are the athletes joining Chase Elliott in the 'Love, Your Mind' campaign?

The campaign has been made successful with the contribution of 11 teams from different sports across the United States. These include some of the most popular ones like NBA, NFL, WWE, etc. Here is a list of athletes who are representing their respective sports in the campaign:

● Lexie Brown of the L.A. Sparks (WNBA)

● Chase Elliott of Hendrick Motorsports (NASCAR)

● Cam Heyward of the Pittsburgh Steelers (NFL)

● Zach Hyman of the Edmonton Oilers (NHL)

● Madison Keys, professional tennis player (USTA)

● Kyle Kuzma of the Washington Wizards (NBA)

● Brandon Lowe of the Tampa Bay Rays (MLB)

● Liv Morgan and Cody Rhodes (WWE)

● Tim O’Connell (PRCA)

● Cari Roccaro of the Chicago Red Stars (NWSL)

● Zack Steffen of the Colorado Rapids (MLS)

Chase Elliott continues to race for Hendrick Motorsports and won the race at Texas this season. Other than that, he finished in the top five of another four races and has managed to score 475 points in the season so far. He is currently fourth in the standings, and the Playoffs look positive for him currently.