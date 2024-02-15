Chase Elliott on resetting after a difficult NASCAR campaign last season - "Your problems don't disappear because the calendar changed from 3 to 4”

Chase Elliott is looking forward to the 2024 season as an opportunity to hit the reset button and leave behind the ghosts of 2023.

With the season opener race at the Daytona International Speedway just a few days away, drivers are gearing up for the 2024 NASCAR campaign in full form. In the lead-up to the Daytona 500 race, former Cup Series champion Chase Elliott spoke to Frontstretch during the Media Day.

For Elliott, the upcoming season is especially significant, particularly in light of the trials he faced in the previous campaign. The 28-year-old second-generation driver went winless for the first time since 2017, failing to qualify for the playoffs. Furthermore, Chase Elliott also missed six races last year due to a leg injury, adding to his woes.

As he prepares for the new campaign, Elliott was asked on the media day if he felt a sense of relief at the prospect of a fresh start after the tumultuous year. The Hendrick Motorsports driver responded:

"There is this sense of a new opportunity and I'm appreciative of that. There's also a realistic understanding that your problems don't disappear because the calendar changed from 3 to 4."

He added:

"So, we know that we need to be better and I know that I need to be better, and contend on continuing to build at what we were working on there last year."

Chase Elliott believes the team is in a "good place" ahead of 2024 NASCAR season

Despite the past season's challenges, Elliott expressed confidence in his team's resilience and unity moving forward. He elaborated (via Motorsports.com)

“I feel like our team is in a good place. When you have a year like last year, it is really easy for a team to blow up from the inside. Really easy. You don’t know how easy.

“When I look at where our team is at mentally, our drive and our will, and our willingness to fight and not quit, I think it’s at an all-time high to be honest with you. My relationship with Alan (Gustafson, crew chief) is as good as it’s ever been.

Despite the previous season's setbacks, Chase Elliott remains steadfast in his commitment to his team and their shared goals. The 2020 NASCAR Cup Series champion added:

“I’m just super proud of those things regardless of how the season goes, because I work with a group of guys who don’t want to give up on me. I don’t want to give up on them.”