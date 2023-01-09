Create

Chase Elliott's associate sponsor and Hendrick Motorsports' 2 race primary sponsors part ways

Chase Elliott during the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series Championship

2020 NASCAR Cup Series champion Chase Elliott has been one of the most accomplished and most popular NASCAR drivers of the last couple of years. Consequently, it might look like a sponsor would be knocking on the door to get their logo on Elliott’s #9 Chevrolet. A SHOC Energy, which served as a primary sponsor for the #9 car for two annual Cup Series races in 2021 and 2022, however, will not return to the series in the 2023 season.

According to a recent report by Sports Business Journal’s Adam Stern, beverage company A SHOC Energy and Hendrick Motorsports have parted ways ahead of the 2023 NASCAR season. The energy drink’s two-year NASCAR sponsorship deal with the organization expired at the end of the 2022 season.

A Shoc Energy drink and @TeamHendrick have parted ways after their two-year NASCAR sponsorship deal expired following 2022.🔲 A Shoc first sponsored @ChaseElliott in 2021 and his beverage sponsor before that was @PepsiCo's @MountainDew. https://t.co/soserZVFGR

A SHOC Energy's contract with Hendrick Motorsports ended after serving as the primary sponsor for four NASCAR Cup Series races and one Camping World Truck Series race. With a black-and-red paint scheme, A SHOC Energy made its debut at Atlanta Motor Speedway in 2021 where Elliott secured a pole and P7 finish.

To the fans … @chaseelliott | #NASCARAwards https://t.co/0zZxH498GR

Hendrick Motorsports currently has Day Chaser as a drinks sponsor after running a partnership with Pepsi and Mountain Dew in the past. Chase Elliott’s #9 car still has NAPA Auto Parts, Hooters, Kelley Blue Book, LLumar, and UniFirst as a sponsor for the 2023 season.

Chase Elliott had a solid 2022 NASCAR season despite missing the Championship title at Phoenix Raceway

Driving the #9 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 for the Trackhouse Racing team, Chase Elliot had an impressive performance in the 2022 regular season which advanced him to career-high numbers in the final points table. Elliott’s five victories were the most throughout the 36-race campaign, as were his 857 laps led. Along with that, Chase Elliott scored 12 top-five and 20 top-10 finishes, and three poles.

Speaking about the 2022 season, Elliott said:

“It was a solid year, especially through the summer months. That was probably as good as I remember running throughout the summer. Unfortunately, the last nine or 10 [races] weren’t great. I actually thought Phoenix was pretty solid for us as far as how car drove and how the day was going. The nine weeks prior to that were pretty rough but I thought the 10th was moving in the right direction, which was good, so nice to kind of end on a high note from a car perspective.”

Chase Elliott and the #9 Hendrick Motorsports team will be seen in action in the Cup Series at the Daytona International Speedway on February 19th, 2023.

