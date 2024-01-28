Chase Elliott's car chief details NASCAR's 5-step pre-race inspection process

Ever since the advent of the Next Gen Cup car, NASCAR has been all the more stringent towards rules and regulations in the sport. Chase Elliott's car chief recently gave fans a sneak peek into how the governing body scrutinizes them. With the seventh generation car's single-source supplied parts, the art of reading between the lines and optimizing one's car to go faster has been reduced to a great extent.

The governing body makes sure the tolerances and dimensions on every car are adhered to a T before and after each event, with officials conducting inspections on the race cars.

In an Instagram video recently uploaded by Hendrick Motorsports on Instagram, Chase Elliott's car chief Matt Barndt explained every step of the pre-race inspection of a car.

As elaborated in the video, the inspection process goes through five vital steps, namely safety inspection, chassis inspection, template inspection, underwing/diffuser scanning, and finally, the optical scanning station. Each process of the inspection focuses on different areas of the car, confirming its legality before and after a race.

With NASCAR's recent crackdowns on teams and drivers with the slightest of variations being handed L2 and L3 level penalties, every organization aims to steer as far away from a rules infraction as possible.

Chase Elliott on the NASCAR crown jewel race he wants to win the most

Out of the NASCAR Cup Series' several crown jewel events such as the Daytona 500 and the Coca-Cola 600, 2020 champion Chase Elliott fancies one event which will be making its return to the schedule this season.

The #9 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 driver recently talked about the famed Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway as the race he would like to win the most out of all crown jewel events.

In an interview with on3.com, he said:

“The one that is more meaningful to me is the Brickyard because I was old enough when my dad won (in 2002) to just very vaguely remember a few little things about it. To be in the photos and whatnot I thought was cool. That one really hits closest to home for me."

After a dismal season last year, it remains to be seen if the Dawsonville, Georgia native can return to his usual performances during the 2024 year of racing. Fans will witness Chase Elliott competing at the famed Daytona 500 on February 18, 2024, at 2:30 pm.