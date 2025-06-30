  • home icon
  • NASCAR
  • NASCAR Cup Series
  • Chase Elliott’s car designer and cancer patient’s video goes viral as she celebrates Hendrick star’s emphatic win 

Chase Elliott’s car designer and cancer patient’s video goes viral as she celebrates Hendrick star’s emphatic win 

By Vignesh Kanna
Published Jun 30, 2025 03:56 GMT
NASCAR Cup Series Quaker State 400 Available at Walmart - Source: Getty
Chase Elliott - NASCAR Cup Series Quaker State 400 Available at Walmart - Source: Getty

Chase Elliott broke his 44-race winless drought in front of the home crowd at Atlanta, but the momentous occasion also carried a special moment for Rhealynn Mills, an 11-year-old cancer patient who designed his paint scheme for the event. A short clip of her celebrating Elliott's win has gone viral on X, as she was invited to attend the Quaker State 400 in person.

Ad

On June 12, Elliott unveiled a one-off paint scheme featuring a custom design made by Rhealynn. The collaboration is a recurring deed that happens every year between the Children's Healthcare of Atlanta and Hendrick Motorsports through the Chase Elliott Foundation.

The artwork covers Elliot's #9 Chevy Camaro ZL1 and his race suit for a full design makeover. Named #Desi9ntoDrive, the livery came under the spotlight when the Georgia native secured his maiden win of the season at EchoPark Speedway.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

After he earned the checkered flag, Fox Sports host Stephanie Otey captured Rhealynn's celebrations and shared them on her X handle, which has quickly grabbed attention online. She captioned the post,

What it’s all about!! Team Rhealynn @chaseelliott in Victory Lane ❤️ 🏁
Ad

Here's a complete view of the paint scheme shared by NASCAR reporter Jeff Gluck:

Ad

Chase Elliott's win came after an 18-car crash triggered by Denny Hamlin during a Stage 2 restart. The #9 Chevy driver survived the wreck and marked his second win in Atlanta, with the previous one coming from June, 2022

The result catapulted him to second in the driver's standings, 37 points shy of championship leader and HMS teammate William Byron. He currently has a points haul of 594 from six top-5s and ten top-10 results.

Ad

Chase Elliott acknowledges loyal NASCAR fans after Atlanta win

With Kyle Larson winning three races this season and William Byron leading the title race, Chase Elliott's standing in Hendrick Motorsports paled in comparison. Despite the 29-year-old's shortcomings, his fans remained steadfast in their support, and as a testament to his fandom, Elliott was voted as the Most Popular Driver for seven years in a row.

Ad

On Sunday, June 29, the HMS driver made sure to acknowledge their unwavering loyalty after his breakthrough win in Atlanta.

"I think it just kind of goes to show how great our fans have been to me and to us. It just kind of really makes you appreciate them even more for really sticking with us and not giving up hope, ultimately being able to give both me and my team an experience like that, because their determination and unwillingness to quit on us is really cool,” Chase Elliott said via NBC Sports.

EchoPark Speedway (formerly Atlanta Motor Speedway) also marked the inaugural round of the In-Season Challenge, which Elliot automatically cleared through his race win. He beat out Austin Dillon and is set to take on Noah Gragson in Challenge Round 2 at the Chicago Street Course.

About the author
Vignesh Kanna

Vignesh Kanna

Vignesh is part of Sportskeeda's motorsports division and covers both NASCAR and Formula 1. As a motorsports enthusiast coming from a Mass Communication and Journalism background, he's found that the best way to immerse himself in the sport is by writing about it. Vignesh likes to root for underdogs, whether they be drivers like Nico Hulkenberg or teams like Williams. When he's not writing, he enjoys playing Badminton and unwinding with stand-up specials.

Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.

Quick Links

Edited by Tushhita Barua
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications