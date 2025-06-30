Chase Elliott’s car designer and cancer patient’s video goes viral as she celebrates Hendrick star’s emphatic win 

Chase Elliott broke his 44-race winless drought in front of the home crowd at Atlanta, but the momentous occasion also carried a special moment for Rhealynn Mills, an 11-year-old cancer patient who designed his paint scheme for the event. A short clip of her celebrating Elliott's win has gone viral on X, as she was invited to attend the Quaker State 400 in person.

On June 12, Elliott unveiled a one-off paint scheme featuring a custom design made by Rhealynn. The collaboration is a recurring deed that happens every year between the Children's Healthcare of Atlanta and Hendrick Motorsports through the Chase Elliott Foundation.

The artwork covers Elliot's #9 Chevy Camaro ZL1 and his race suit for a full design makeover. Named #Desi9ntoDrive, the livery came under the spotlight when the Georgia native secured his maiden win of the season at EchoPark Speedway.

After he earned the checkered flag, Fox Sports host Stephanie Otey captured Rhealynn's celebrations and shared them on her X handle, which has quickly grabbed attention online. She captioned the post,

What it’s all about!! Team Rhealynn @chaseelliott in Victory Lane ❤️ 🏁

Here's a complete view of the paint scheme shared by NASCAR reporter Jeff Gluck:

Chase Elliott's win came after an 18-car crash triggered by Denny Hamlin during a Stage 2 restart. The #9 Chevy driver survived the wreck and marked his second win in Atlanta, with the previous one coming from June, 2022

The result catapulted him to second in the driver's standings, 37 points shy of championship leader and HMS teammate William Byron. He currently has a points haul of 594 from six top-5s and ten top-10 results.

Chase Elliott acknowledges loyal NASCAR fans after Atlanta win

With Kyle Larson winning three races this season and William Byron leading the title race, Chase Elliott's standing in Hendrick Motorsports paled in comparison. Despite the 29-year-old's shortcomings, his fans remained steadfast in their support, and as a testament to his fandom, Elliott was voted as the Most Popular Driver for seven years in a row.

On Sunday, June 29, the HMS driver made sure to acknowledge their unwavering loyalty after his breakthrough win in Atlanta.

"I think it just kind of goes to show how great our fans have been to me and to us. It just kind of really makes you appreciate them even more for really sticking with us and not giving up hope, ultimately being able to give both me and my team an experience like that, because their determination and unwillingness to quit on us is really cool,” Chase Elliott said via NBC Sports.

EchoPark Speedway (formerly Atlanta Motor Speedway) also marked the inaugural round of the In-Season Challenge, which Elliot automatically cleared through his race win. He beat out Austin Dillon and is set to take on Noah Gragson in Challenge Round 2 at the Chicago Street Course.

