"Change direction well and have stability" - Chase Elliott's crew chief details the two requirements in preparing for NASCAR Kwik Trip 250 at Road America

Wisconsin will host NASCAR this weekend, and Chase Elliott is among the drivers who will be racing at Road America on July 3, 2022. After the Nashville visit last weekend, every Cup driver and crew team is focused and preparing hard for the 2022 Kwik Trip 250.

NASCAR @NASCAR



And we can't wait to get on the road (course) again On the road again.And we can't wait to get on the road (course) again On the road again.And we can't wait to get on the road (course) again 🎵 https://t.co/WjCzD3WP0D

Elliott and his crew chief Alan Gustafson are no exceptions. The Hendrick Motorsports driver's crew chief has shared a few details required to prepare for this event. According to Gustafson, changing direction and having stability are significant ways of preparing for this race. Speaking to the media, Alan Gustafson said:

“Road America is different. I love the track. It’s a great visual road course. Braking zones are the first thing that comes to mind there, though. You need to be good in those. There’s some really big braking zones that are difficult. The car needs to be able to change direction well and have stability at the same time.”

Last weekend, Hendrick Motorsports driver Chase Elliott and his team put in a mind-blowing performance in Nashville to score their second win of the season. The return to Elkhart Lake this weekend will be a pretty tough assignment for the #9 and his crew team as they will be defending their last year’s win and at the same time trying to take this season’s tally to three wins, a record that has not been made this season.

Chase Elliott eying for 2022 Kwik Trip 250 in Road Course race

Though the task seems tough, Chase Elliott has already established his name as a master of road racing, leading all active drivers with seven wins. Of his 15 career wins, almost half came from road course races.

Road America was his last road course win after coming all the way from P34 and slowly advancing to the top ten before the end of the first stage.

The second stage was hard on Elliot as he finished P15. In the final stage, he made his way to the top five in P2 and eventually took the lead for the first time. He later made a pit stop, giving up the lead and falling to P5.

With the new tires, he reclaimed the lead with 17 laps to go. He managed to hold on to the lead until the very end and collected his second 2021 season win, marking his seventh road course win.

His average finish in road course events stands at 7.71, the best record among active drivers. If he clinches this year’s Kwik Trip 250, he will be the first driver to hit eight wins in road course events.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far