Chase Elliott's crew chief makes his honest feelings known about HMS driver's potential as an "elite-level competitor" like Jeff Gordon 

Alan Gustafson recently shared his thoughts on the exceptional talent honed by Chase Elliott in the stock car racing series and how he has the potential to be an "elite-level competitor" like the NASCAR legend Jeff Gordon.

Elliott, the 2020 Cup Series champion has been a part of NASCAR's premier division for almost a decade and currently drives the No. 9 Chevrolet for Hendrick Motorsports. Moreover, the Dawsonville native Elliott has racked up 19 Cup wins and is on a path to success like his team's Vice Chairman and four-time Cup champion Jeff Gordon, as per Elliott's crew chief Gustafson.

In a conversation with renowned journalist John Newby, Gustafson, who also served as the crew chief of Gordon, highlighted the sheer consistency required to showcase immense talent over the years.

He said:

"Is it winning a championship every year," Gustafson asked during a sitdown with FanBuzz. "No. Is it being the best every year? No. But is it being an elite-level competitor over 20 years? Yes. That's hugely difficult, and that's the path that I think Chase is on."

"I think he's done a really good job of continuing to (be this elite competitor). Where is the bookend on that? That's up to him. I think he has the ability to do that," he added.

Furthermore, the veteran crew chief mentioned how Hall of Famer Gordon continued to dominate the sport until his retirement in 2015 when he was also in contention for the fifth Cup Series title by making it to Championship 4.

"The guy[Jeff Gordon] came into his first race and had a chance to win it, and the guy came into his last race and had a chance to win the championship.. I have huge amounts of respect and admiration for the guys who can do it from bell to bell. I think Chase is on that journey, said Gustafson."

Chase Elliott opens up on being "more competitive on a weekly basis" for 2025 NASCAR season

The 2024 NASCAR Cup Series turned out to be a bounceback year for Hendrick Motorsports' ace driver Chase Elliott. Due to a snowboarding incident in 2023, Elliott struggled to find the victory lane throughout the season and finished outside the top 10 in the final drivers' standings. However, Elliott managed a P7 final finish and secured a win this past season.

In a conversation, Elliott highlighted the work that needs to be put into for a more successful Cup Series season.

He said (via Hendrick Motorsports):

"Honestly, I think from my perspective and where I'm at in my career right now is just trying to get more competitive on a weekly basis. And if, if we're accomplishing my goals and our team's goals on a week-to-week basis, then I think the championship stuff is going to fix itself."

Chase Elliott and the No. 9 team will be back in action for the season-opener race at Daytona International Speedway on February 16.

