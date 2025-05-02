Chase Elliott’s crystal clear verdict on his NASCAR performance: “The season is still very early”

NASCAR star Chase Elliott has shared his thoughts on his overall performance in the 2025 Cup Series campaign. While Elliott is fourth in the drivers' standings, he is yet to win a race this season besides his victory in the pre-season Clash.

Elliott launched his NASCAR career in the Truck Series in 2013 and quickly rose through the ranks, eventually becoming a champion in both the Xfinity and Cup Series. With 28 wins across NASCAR’s top three divisions, 19 of them in the Cup Series, Elliott has solidified his status as one of the sport’s elite competitors.

In a recent interview with FOX Sports journalist Bob Pockrass, the Hendrick Motorsports driver said that the #9 Chevy team is 'capable of more' as it is not just missing a race win, but is also yet to win a stage this season.

"I think we're capable of more. And we just have high expectations of ourselves. And we know what we're capable of. And I think that's where, you know, we are proud of those good runs that we've had. But we know that there's more in the tank and that we can extract more out of our team," Chase Elliott said.

"We've had a couple of opportunities at that this year, but certainly not the amount of opportunities that I think we need to have or that we should have or that we should give ourselves. So, yeah, I, you know, the season is still very early," he added.

Chase Elliott's 2025 campaign remains winless despite his dominating run in the Busch Light Clash. In 10 races so far, the former champion holds an impressive P4 on the leaderboard, with an average finish of 10.9, and has only led 45 laps.

Chase Elliott’s crew chief drops a straightforward verdict on #9 HMS’ ambitions

Hendrick Motorsports crew chief Alan Gustafson recently shed light on the team's ambitions from this year's NASCAR campaign. While Hendrick Motorsports has shown consistent speed, it has not been able to convert it into a victory.

"Certainly, you want to win some races. We had a couple of cars that I think we could've won with, and didn't close the deal. Those are the ones that really stand out and you want to focus on improving," Gustafson said in an interview with SiriusXM.

"It's a long marathon this season. I think that... certainly, started out pretty good and just looking to improve as always," Chase Elliott's crew chief added.

The Cup Series is headed to Texas Motor Speedway for its 11th regular-season race, the Wurth 400. Catch the race live at 3:30 PM Eastern time, on May 4, exclusively available on FOX Sports 1, PRN, and SiriusXM.

