Chase Elliott's driver odds for NASCAR Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 400, 2022.

Chase Elliott, driving the Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 No. 9, will be one of the four drivers representing the Hendrick Motorsports team at Martinsville on Saturday for the 2022 Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 400.

The No. 9 driver has put forth several dominant performances this season and has not given predictors any reason to doubt him as the most likely victor. Hendrick Motorsports took to Twitter and stated that they are ready to go.

In Richmond, he was the favorite to win the race at odds of +900 alongside teammate Kyle Larson, who had the same odds.

As NASCAR prepares to enter Martinsville this weekend, Chase Elliott is ranked second on the odds board with odds of +700, behind defending winner Martin Truex Jr. Elliott has been a notable driver in the last seven races with only one disappointing weekend so far.

Having managed to neutralize wrecks in most races and earning four top ten finishes, he has earned a top position in NASCAR’s drivers standing, tied with Ryan Blaney with 241 points each.

Chase Elliott leads in driver points for Hendrick Motorsports team

Chase Elliott is leading his team in driver points, but is the only one who has not secured a win this season as the other three drivers have already kept the team ahead with three wins in seven races.

Elliott posted on his Twitter account how proud he was after securing P6 in Atlanta, which made him the leading driver of the Hendrick Motorsports team.

Chase Elliott @chaseelliott



Onto Atlanta! Y’all showed up and showed out! P6 on the day which puts us first in points. Can’t say enough how proud I am of our team.Onto @COTA Atlanta! Y’all showed up and showed out! P6 on the day which puts us first in points. Can’t say enough how proud I am of our team. Onto @COTA https://t.co/jY3HTDX0Ye

The thirst of wanting to deliver a win for his team and record his first win are some of the factors that will be pushing him hard in this race.

During the racing weekend at COTA, Elliott was among the drivers who struggled to win, but he ended up finishing in fourth place.

At Richmond, the hard work and struggles were the same, but this time he was not lucky enough to get a top ten finish. He recorded a 14th place finish which pulled him to second place in drivers’ standings.

In the 2021 race, which was postponed due to heavy rain, Elliott emerged as the runner-up behind Martin Truex Jr. This time around, he might be taking the win from Martin Truex Jr.

Edited by Adam Dickson