Chase Elliott's driver odds for NASCAR GEICO 500 2022

Hendrick Motorsport driver Chase Elliott will make his 10th start of the season on Sunday, April 24, at the 2022 GEICO 500 at Talladega Superspeedway in Lincoln, Alabama.

Piloting the No. 9 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 for Hendrick Motorsports, Elliott will be running 188 laps on a 2.66-mile D-shaped oval track.

The Hendrick driver has managed to take the lead on the odds board but has disappointed setters since he hasn’t won any race.

For Sunday's race, the odd masters have decided to give Ryan Blaney a chance, setting him as the favorite to win.

While Blaney hit the Asphalt surface with the best odds of +1000, Elliot fell to third with odds of +1400. He is behind Joey Logano, who is second with odds of +1200.

Chase is tied with five other drivers, including his namesake Chase Briscoe, Bubba Wallace, Austin Cindric, Denny Hamlin, and defending winner Brad Keselowski.

Chase Elliott leads in the drivers standings table for the 2022 season

In the nine starts Chase Elliott has made, he has posted six top-ten finishes, the most for this season. With zero wins and only one pole, the 26-year-old has collected more points than any other driver this season, leading the standings with 324 points.

Elliott only recorded one poor finish at the Auto Club Speedway in Fontana, California. His teammate, Kyle Larson, blocked him and directed him to the wall, and he ended up dropping from the top five to finish the race in position 26. Since then, the worst he has recorded is 14th in Richmond.

Elliott will be looking to reclaim a win after losing to Blaney in 2020.

