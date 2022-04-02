Chase Elliott's odds for NASCAR Toyota Owners 400, 2022

NASCAR returns to Richmond Raceway on Sunday, April 3rd and Chase Elliott will be hitting America’s premier short track as the event favorite, with odds of +900.

The Hendrick Motorsports driver is in a tier with his teammate and defending champion Kyle Larson, who also has odds of +900. According to RaceSheetsDFS, Elliott follows Martin Truex Jr. with payouts of $13,500.

RaceSheetsDFS (Phill) @RaceSheetsDFS FanDuel NASCAR salaries are out for Richmond, aka, the week Hamlin got priced below both Reddick and Chastain: FanDuel NASCAR salaries are out for Richmond, aka, the week Hamlin got priced below both Reddick and Chastain: https://t.co/NaorrgZr0b

During the second race of the season in Fontana, Kyle Larson emerged as the winner. However, Chase Elliott and Larson were involved in a controversial wreck after Larson blocked him, sending him to the wall.

Being on the same team, many speculated the wreck might lead to a feud between them, but they ended up settling their differences.

The Chevrolet Camaro No. 9 driver is the only one out of four Hendrick Motorsports drivers who has yet to collect a win. Despite having zero wins, he has collected the most points this season, leading the NASCAR table with 208.

Chase Elliott started the season well, leading team Hendrick to their first top ten finish of the season at the Daytona 500. He was the only Hendrick driver who managed to finish the race strong after Larson and Byron ended early and Bowman encountered damage along the way, finishing 24th.

Elliott began at pole 11 and was able to push to position 10 after escaping a wreck with only 10 laps to go. The second race of the season ended as a nightmare for him after he was involved in a wreck with only 20 laps remaining.

During the incident, his teammates Kyle Larson and Joey Logano were side drafted before Chase Elliott tried to make a run on Kyle Larson's side and he ended up hitting the wall. He later spun, calling it the last caution of the race and ended up posting his first disappointing finish of the season after finishing 26th.

Chase Elliott Performance since the kick-off of the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series

Elliott managed to recover in Las Vegas after securing a second top ten finish at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, finishing ninth. In Phoenix, he fought all the way from pole 19 to finish in 11th.

Elliott almost clinched his first top-five finish in Atlanta but ended up finishing 6th.

Last weekend, he secured his first top-five finish after finishing in the fourth position. Following his imposing performances in the last six years, it won’t be a surprise if he comes out as the winner at Richmond Raceway on Sunday, April 3rd.

