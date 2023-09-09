Chase Elliott’s father Bill Elliott and uncle Ernie give up $ 1,625,592 worth of forest land for noble cause

NASCAR racer Chase Elliott's family recently came forward with a heartwarming act of generosity by giving up land worth $1,625,592.

The Elliott family, renowned figures in NASCAR racing and engineering, have been synonymous with Dawson County for generations. The iconic siren that echoed through the Dawsonville Pool Room after Bill Elliott's triumphant races has become a tradition, now carried forward by his son, Chase Elliott.

In a heartfelt gesture, Bill Elliott and his brother, the esteemed engine builder Ernie Elliott, have decided to contribute to the preservation of north Georgia. They will do so by selling substantial portions of their land to the Dawson Forest Wildlife Management Area.

Recently, the board of Georgia’s Department of Natural Resources (DNR) greenlit the acquisition of two plots from the Elliott brothers. These plots are situated in the scenic foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains.

The proposed purchase prices for these two plots are $301,279 and $1,324,312, respectively.

This acquisition was made possible through federal funding obtained from a grant extended by the Fish and Wildlife Service. Pending approval by the state properties commission, the sale is poised to be finalized.

Steve Friedman, the DNR’s Chief of Real Estate, emphasized:

"Both tracts are available because the Elliott brothers wanted to see them protected, and as such, they’re selling them for below appraised value."

Don McGowan, the DNR’s Regional Operations Manager for Northeast Georgia, underscored the mounting development pressure faced by the area. This is particularly due to its alluring mountain views, making it an attractive spot for second homes, just a short drive from Metro Atlanta.

McGowan elucidated that the acquisition of Elliott's land would play a pivotal role in safeguarding endangered fish species in the Upper Amicalola Creek watershed.

"By acquiring that property and preserving the upper reaches of that watershed, we’re helping to prevent the siltation and erosion that sometimes can occur when land is cleared for development. This is of immense ecological significance," McGowan affirmed.

Why did Chase Elliott's father and uncle give up their plots?

During McGowan's visit to the site last spring to discuss the sale with Chase Elliott's family, he noted that:

"They expressed their desire for it to be conserved because of the beauty of it."

Describing the land as a "real wooded, mostly mature hardwood forest," McGowan commended its spectacular mountain views, particularly evident in winter.

The Dawson Forest Wildlife Management Area is a sprawling 25,500-acre expanse of land, with its southernmost segment owned by the city of Atlanta. It has been a vital recreational hub for hunters, fishermen, hikers, and rafters alike.

Of the two land parcels offered, one is a 62-acre property exclusively owned by Chase Elliott's father and NASCAR Hall of Famer Bill. It is a parcel that Friedman highlighted as possessing road frontage, which would grant the public easier access to a portion of the WMA that was previously challenging to reach.

The second tract, totalling 275 acres, is co-owned by both Bill and Ernie Elliott.