Chase Elliott’s Hooters paint scheme for 2024 NASCAR Cup series season unveiled

Hendrick Motorsports on Friday (December 15) unveiled the brand-new look of Chase Elliott’s #9 Chevrolet Camaro featuring long-time sponsor Hooters’ paint scheme in select races during the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season.

Elliott’s #9 car will feature a primarily orange and black paint scheme in three races, starting with the second race of the 2024 season at Atlanta Motor Speedway (February 25). The Hooters’ logo is displayed on the hood and both doors.

The Hooters colors will return as the primary sponsor of NASCAR’s Most Popular Driver for a second time at Texas Motor Speedway (Apr. 14), before the scheme makes a final appearance at Richmond Raceway (Aug. 11).

Hooters, the restaurant franchise, which has developed a pedigree as a primary sponsor of various NASCAR Cup Series operations over the last three decades revealed the newly designed paint scheme on X, formerly Twitter, that Elliott will use in three races.

The company announced with an unveiling video posted to X, with a caption:

“3..2..1.. Introducing the No.9 Hooters Chevrolet look for the 2024 season Can't wait to see @chaseelliott hit the track in February! @HootersRacing @TeamHendrick @NASCAR”

Apart from the Hooters’ paint scheme, HMS has announced several paint schemes the #9 Chevy will adorn in 2024, including NAPA Auto Parts, LLumar Films and Kelley Blue Book designs.

“They've been committed to NASCAR kind of on and off over the years” - Chase Elliott on Hooters

Hooters joined Chase Elliott and HMS as the primary partners in 2017 and has remained loyal to the brand for seven years.

In Dec. 2021, the company and HMS agreed a sponsorship extension, which will see them remain a three-race partner of Elliott’s #9 car through 2024. In a recent interview with Forbes, Chase Elliott said about his partnership with Hooters:

“I think the big thing with Hooters is just they've been committed to NASCAR kind of on and off over the years. Obviously, predominantly with Alan back in the early nineties and then took some time away, have been back in spurts here and there, and they have found their way back into motorsport with us over the last five years or so, which has been really cool.”

Catch Chase Elliott in action when the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series starts at the Daytona International Speedway in February.