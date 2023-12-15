Chase Elliott's latest 2024 paint scheme reminisces of father Bill Elliott's cars from yesteryears

With LLumar Films sponsoring Chase Elliott for two races in the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season, the Hendrick Motorsports driver's third livery for the upcoming season has broken cover.

Draped in red, the #9 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 will be seen sporting a teal #9 logo on the sides. The automotive and window film manufacturer has been in partnership with Rick Hendrick's racing outfit since 2018, with the upcoming year seeing a continuation of the same.

Fans of NASCAR who have been around long enough to see Chase Elliott win consecutive Most Popular Driver of the Year awards much like his father would instantly recognize a similarity in the paint scheme.

Expand Tweet

Bill Elliott, also a NASCAR Cup Series driver in the day and age of Dale Earnhardt and Junior Johnson, was synonymous with a car draped in red as well.

Whether it was out of pure coincidence or the senior Elliott's choice, Bill was recognized for driving cars draped in red color schemes despite different manufacturers and sponsorship deals.

Chase Elliott's throwback paint scheme during the 2023 Darlington weekend was also a preview of what's to come in 2024, as the two share uncanny similarities.

Chase Elliott has two other paint schemes he will be running in 2024

In conjunction with the LLumar Films-sponsored red Chevrolet that is due to race on two occasions, Hendrick Motorsports has also released two other liveries for Elliott to run in 2024.

The staple for the majority of the year comes in the form of the blue, white, and yellow colors of NAPA Auto Parts. Next year will mark the 11th year NAPA Auto Parts has sponsored Chase Elliott in NASCAR, dating back to his Xfinity Series days.

Expand Tweet

The other livery for the #9 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 driver comes in the form of Kelley Blue Book's sponsorship of his car. Sporting an inversion of the NAPA colors with a white base and blue accents, the special livery will also be seen at two events next season. The design of the livery remains relatively unchanged from last year, despite the other two liveries being worked upon.

Expand Tweet

All three liveries can be seen out on the track next year as NASCAR prepares to go Cup racing in February with the famed Daytona 500. The iconic event at the Daytona International Speedway will kick off the regular season on February 18, 2024, at 2:30 pm ET.