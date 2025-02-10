Chase Elliott’s NASCAR sponsor sends two-word message ahead of Daytona 500

Hendrick Motorsports driver Chase Elliott caught the attention of NASCAR fans during Super Bowl LIX when he was spotted on the broadcast. He attended the game at Caesars Superdome, where the Eagles secured a dominant victory over the Chiefs.

With the Super Bowl behind us, the focus now shifts to the 67th running of the Daytona 500, set for this Sunday, February 16. NAPA Racing, a longtime sponsor of the #9 Hendrick Motorsports driver, shared a message declaring it's now time for Elliott to chase the Harley J. Earl Trophy in the Great American Race.

"Our turn #Daytona500" their two-word message read on X. (formerly Twitter)

Elliott kicked off his 2025 campaign with a statement victory, winning the pre-season Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium. The #9 Chevy was dominant throughout the weekend, leading 171 of 200 laps in the main event to capture the checkered flag in front of a passionate crowd at NASCAR's historic venue.

With his Clash victory, Elliott has now set his sights on replicating a rare achievement by his father, Bill Elliott. In 1987, the NASCAR Hall of Famer won the Clash and followed it up with a Daytona 500 victory. Only five drivers have accomplished this feat, and the #9 HMS driver is determined to add his name to the list.

In his 9 starts in the Daytona 500, the 29-year-old has recorded two top-10 finishes with a second-place best finish in 2021. He has qualified twice on pole in 2016, and '17. He was classified 14th in last year's event, which saw his teammate William Byron take the victory, followed by Alex Bowman in second.

The Daytona 500 weekend begins with the qualifying session on Wednesday, and the Duel races on Thursday. The 500-mile race is scheduled for Sunday, February 16, at 2:30 PM ET.

Chase Elliott aiming to build on strong end to 2024 season

Chase Elliott displayed remarkable consistency throughout the 2024 season but lacked the raw speed needed to dominate races. However, that changed in the Round of 8, where he led laps and contended for victories, closing out the season on a high note.

Speaking to Bob Pockrass, Elliott expressed confidence in the #9 Hendrick Motorsports team heading into the 2025 season, despite some personnel changes. Before winning the Clash, he stated:

"Really how we ended last year, just felt like our team was in a really good spot. Competing at a high level, leading some laps there in the closing month or so of the season, and just doing a lot of things we need to do to contend so I was really pleased with that. I feel like our team is in a really good spot."

"We’ve had a little bit of a change over the winter like you always do, but I'm really excited about our personnel - I think everybody’s just in a good place again and I think that’s all you can really ask for."

After a successful 2022 season, Chase Elliott endured his worst campaign in 2023, hampered by injuries. He rebounded in 2024 with consistent performances but struggled to secure multiple wins. If the #9 Hendrick Motorsports team builds on their late-season momentum, they could emerge as title contenders in 2025.

