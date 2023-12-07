Chase Elliott's new paint scheme revealed ahead of 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season

Hendrick Motorsports on Tuesday (December 5) revealed a brand-new look of Chase Elliott’s #9 Chevrolet Camaro featuring long-time sponsor NAPA Auto Parts’ paint scheme for the majority of the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season.

Elliott’s #9 car will feature a primarily blue base design, with smaller accents of white and yellow sprinkled throughout the side of the car. The NAPA Auto Parts’ logo is displayed on the hood and both the doors.

NAPA revealed the newly designed paint scheme on X, formerly Twitter that Elliott will use in 2024. The sponsor announced with an unveiling video posted to X, with a caption which reads:

“The No. 9 Chevy for @chaseelliott rolling in with a fresh look for 2024—a blue beauty #teamNAPA #di9”

Expand Tweet

The 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season marks the 11th consecutive season that NASPA has served as a primary sponsor of Elliott’s ride in NASCAR, dating back to his first season in Xfinity in 2014, where he clinched the championship for JR Motorsports in the #9 Chevy.

The other sponsors of the #9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet team for 2024 are Kelley Blue Book, UniFirst, Coca-Cola, Hooters, and LLumar Window Film.

Expand Tweet

The 2023 season has not been the best for Chase Elliott, but he will look to start the next season on a good note at Daytona International Speedway. It will be a new season with a new paint scheme for the 2020 NASCAR Cup Series champion.

Chase Elliott will have a new spotter in 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season

Veteran spotter Eddie D’Hondt revealed that he will not return as Chase Elliott’s spotter in the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season. After spending 12 seasons with Hendrick Motorsports, D’Hondt announced the end of his tenure with the organization via a social media post.

Elliott’s longtime spotter wrote on X:

“Been a helluva run.. 12 yrs, 26 wins, 2020 Champs. Thank you to: Mr. Hendrick, Jeff Gordon, Chase Elliott, Alan Gustafson. 468 races together, 26 wins & a [championship]. Lastly, my dude Kevin Hamlin. A career to many, a wonderful lifetime memory, for us all. Excited for what’s next.”

D’Hondt have yet to announce their plans for the 2024 Cup season. Meanwhile, Hendrick Motorsports will have to find a new spotter for his star driver.