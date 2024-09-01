Chase Elliott's popularity crown under challenge as Kevin Harvick throws support behind Kyle Larson

Chase Elliott has been voted NASCAR's Most Popular Driver every year since the 2018 season. However, Hall of Famer Kevin Harvick is now lending his support to Kyle Larson for the title this year.

NASCAR began the Most Popular Driver award in 1953. The honor was initially decided by poll conducted between drivers. However, the sanctioning body later decided to ask for votes from NASCAR fans. Presented by the National Motorsports Press Association (NMPA), the ceremony takes place takes place during the yearly NASCAR Awards.

Chase Elliott has won the award eight times, twice in the Xfinity Series (2014 and 2015) and six times in the Cup Series (2018 to 2023). Although he is one of the strongest candidates for the award this season, former NASCAR racer and current analyst Kevin Harvick begs to differ. The latter believes his teammate Kyle Larson makes more sense this season.

Harvick shared his opinion on a recent episode of 'Kevin Harvick’s Happy Hour' podcast.

"I look at the Most Popular Driver as an interesting debate right now. Because you have Chase Elliott who has won the trophy for however many years, he has won on the race track this year and I think that helps a lot," he said (7:33 onwards).

"When you look at the other side of that, you’ve got Kyle Larson. Kyle Larson is at every short track, races every week, he’s engaged with the fans after the races. He’s doing those things. I feel like if it was evoked from what you were seeing on TV, Kyle Larson wins that Most Popular Driver battle currently,” Harvick added (7:50 onwards).

A brief look at Chase Elliott's 2024 NASCAR Cup Series regular season and his position in the playoffs list so far

Just 18 points behind the current drivers' championship leader, Chase Elliott is one of the top contenders to win the regular season. The Georgia-based driver is also one of the top choices for winning the playoffs this year.

Elliott began the year on a mixed note. The Hendrick Motorsports driver finished just one of the first five races in the top-10 (second place at Duel 1 at DAYTONA). However, from Bristol Motor Speedway onwards, the 28-year-old has been performing more consistently.

Highlights of his season were the races at Martinsville, Texas, Iowa, Pocono Raceway, Dover Motor Speedway, and Sonoma, where he scored 49, 45, 44, 43, 40, and 40 points, respectively.

Now, ahead of the final race of the regular season, Elliott stands third in the drivers' table, with one win (Texas Motor Speedway), 12 top-10s, and seven top-five finishes so far. As for the playoffs, he is seventh on the list.

