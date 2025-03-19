Chase Elliott’s solid Homestead record fuels hopes for a breakthrough

Following an eventful race at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway, NASCAR is all set to move to Homestead for the sixth Cup Series race of the season. Although there are no favorites for the race, Chase Elliott could make use of his strong record at the Homestead-Miami Speedway and hope for a win.

Chase Elliott is yet to claim a win this season in the NASCAR Cup Series. His last victory came at the 2024 Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400 in Austin, Texas in April last year. From there on, he hasn't been on the top of the podium, even though he started multiple races as a favorite.

Amid this comes the upcoming Straight Talk Wireless 400 at the Homestead-Miami Speedway, a track that has been a fair hunting ground for the Hendrick Motorsports driver. In his nine years of racing at this circuit, the #9 driver never finished a race outside 15th place.

Moreover, Elliott's average finish at this track is 9.7, which keeps him within the Top 10. Although he has not won a race at the Homestead-Miami Speedway, he has led 112 laps and claimed four Top 5s.

Elliott's first race at the Homestead-Miami Speedway was in 2016 when he finished in 11th place, followed by a fifth-place finish in 2017. In 2018, and 2019, Elliott came home seventh and 15th, respectively.

The COVID-19-struck season of 2020 turned out to be the best time for him at Homestead with a second-place finish, followed by 14th in 2021. In the last three races in 2022, 2023, and 2024, the #9 driver managed 14th, 15th and fifth.

Chase Elliott has 322 races under his belt in over 10 years, where he claimed 19 race wins, 12 pole positions, and 174 Top 10s. The #9 driver made his debut at the 2015 STP 500 at Martinsville Speedway and won his first race at the 2018 Go Bowling at The Glen at Watkins Glen.

How has Chase Elliott's season been so far?

Chase Elliott had a decent start to his 2025 Cup Series season after he started off in style by winning the season-opener Cook Out Clash at Bowman Gray at the Bowman Gray Stadium.

Chase Elliott (#9 Hendrick Motorsports NAPA Auto Parts Chevrolet) during the Pennzoil 400 NASCAR Cup Series race on March 16, 2025, at Las Vegas Motor Speedway in Las Vegas, NV - Source: Getty

However, the win doesn't count much as it was neither a playoff qualifier nor a point-distributing race. Currently, he is occupying fourth place in the driver's standings after five races with 159 points, and has racked up a Top 5 finish, and three Top 10s.

Elliott's average start position so far has been 12.2, and his average finish position was 11.8. At Daytona, Elliott came home in 15th place, followed by a 20th-place finish at Atlanta. At Austin, he secured fourth place, and then two back-to-back 10th places at Phoenix and Las Vegas.

