Chase Elliott’s sponsor give 2-word verdict on Daniel Hemric’s ARCA West pole

Daniel Hemric kicked off the ARCA Menards Series West season with a pole position for Bill McAnally Racing. NAPA Racing, Chase Elliott's sponsor, took to X (formerly Twitter) to commend the driver's impressive start at Kevin Harvick's Kern Raceway.

Hemric is a 33-year-old NASCAR driver bound for the Craftsman Truck Series with Bill McAnally Racing. He previously drove the No. 31 Chevrolet Camaro for Kaulig Racing in the premier series, amassing four top-10 finishes last season.

Ahead of the 2025 season, Daniel Hemric will start the ARCA West season opener at the front of the field, which NAPA Racing recognized by giving a two-word verdict.

"Looking sporty, @DanielHemric 😎," NAPA Racing wrote on X.

NAPA Racing commented on Bill McAnally Racing's X update below.

Daniel Hemric also made his feelings known about securing the pole position.

"That first race of the year feeling 🤪😬 [...] Thanks @BMR_NASCAR & @NAPARacing for having me out here, 150 laps ahead @KernRaceway 👊🏻," Hemric said.

NAPA Racing is the motorsports division of the American automotive parts retailer. The company sponsors drivers from various racing series, including Chase Elliott of Hendrick Motorsports. When Elliott won the 2020 NASCAR championship, the No. 9 Chevrolet Camaro sported the NAPA Auto Parts paint scheme.

For 2025, NAPA will also sponsor Daniel Hemric in the Truck Series. The Kannapolis native will drive the No. 19 NAPA Auto Care Chevrolet Silverado during Bill McAnally's 35th season in partnership with the auto parts retailer.

Moreover, the company will celebrate its 100th anniversary this season.

Hemric will return to the pickup truck-based racing series in the Fresh From Florida 250 at Daytona International Speedway on February 14. He will drive alongside teammates Tyler Ankrum (No. 18), Connor Mosack (No. 81), and Jack Wood (No. 91).

Daniel Hemric shared his thoughts on moving down to the Truck Series in 2025

Daniel Hemric may be running in a lower-tier series in 2025, but the driver didn't see it as a step back. He argued that the Craftsman Truck Series is still part of NASCAR's top three racing series, which he dreamt of competing in as a kid.

In an interview with SiriusXM NASCAR Radio, Hemric said his family influenced his move to the Truck Series.

“It's a question that I actually, you know, had to lean heavily on to myself a couple of nights there, laying in bed, just, you know, trying to think of what you wanted to achieve. You know, what are some of the goals that you want to accomplish? […] It ultimately came down to a lot of it was family related,” Hemric shared [at the start of the video].

He then defended himself from criticisms about driving from the Cup Series to the Truck Series, saying:

“So when I when I say taking a step back, or hear people say taking a step back, I'm like, my goodness, you're still competing at, you know, one of the top three series of the sport that you only dreamed of competing at from the age of five.". [0:50]

The 33-year-old driver concluded by hoping to score wins in the 2025 season to share the victory lane with his family.

