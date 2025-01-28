Chase Elliott’s sponsors reveal first look of HMS star’s livery for the Bowman Gray clash

Hendrick Motorsports and 'The NAPA Network' revealed Chase Elliott's livery for the pre-season NASCAR Clash at the Bowman Gray Stadium scheduled early in February. NAPA is set to be his primary sponsor for the race and their color scheme took a prominent place on the car's design.

The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season is right around the corner as the pre-season Clash is set to be held later this week. Although no points are awarded in the race, it is quite an action for the fans and the drivers to get habituated to racing after a long hiatus. As teams and drivers prepare for the event, Hendrick Motorsports revealed the paint scheme of their #9 Chevrolet. Sponsored by The NAPA Network, the car has a white base with hints of blue all around the bodywork.

"New track, new challenge, new scheme 🤤 @chaseelliott9 No. 9 NAPA Chevy for the Clash at Bowman Gray is looking fresh. Who is excited to see it in action?" read the caption under the social media post.

The NASCAR Cup Series is returning to the Bowman Gray Stadium for the first time in 54 years. The last point-scoring race of the series was held on the track in 1971 when Bobby Allison won.

The track is nicknamed The Madhouse because of the racing techniques that have been observed on the quarter-mile oval.

Chase Elliott clarifies his strategy for the 2025 Cup Series season

Chase Elliott debuted in the Cup Series with Hendrick Motorsports in the 2015 season and has stayed with the team since. He won his one and only Cup Series championship in 2020 and has been chasing the next one.

He won only one race in 2024. Although it did qualify him for the playoffs, he finished the season in seventh place.

Heading into 2025, Chase Elliott is focused on performing consistently from the very start of the season. He mentioned that it would get him closer to the championship.

"Honestly, I think from my perspective and where I’m at in my career right now is just trying to get more competitive on a weekly basis. And if we’re accomplishing my goals and our team’s goals on a week-to-week basis, then I think the championship stuff is going to fix itself," Chase Elliott said (via Hendrick Motorsports).

"You’ve got to keep putting yourself in those positions, and I think for us, it’s just about having a little more pace, leading some more laps, being more aggressive," he added.

Although Chase Elliott finished in the top 10 a total of nineteen times throughout 2024, his lack of consistency in other races hampered his chances to compete for the championship in the final stages of the season.

