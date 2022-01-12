"Why do they keep putting Chevy logos" - NASCAR fans react to new Chase Elliott paint scheme

Chase Elliott has been NASCAR's most popular driver for a fourth straight year. Elliot, however, might get into trouble with his and NASCAR fans even before the 2022 season starts in a few weeks time due to a tweet unveiling his new car.
It was recently revealed by NASCAR on NBC's Twitter that NAPA Auto Parts will be the primary sponsor of the #9 Chevy Camaro for the ninth straight year.
Reactions from fans were mixed, with some liking the new look and others claiming it was the worst thing they'd ever seen.
One commenter waxed nostalgically and wished NAPA would go back to something that looked like the #24 paint scheme:
Another gave a more middle-of-the-road answer, but still wondered about the giant Chevy "bow tie" logo on the hood.
Surprisingly—or maybe not—the "bow tie" issue turned out to be a common complaint in nearly every tweet. One fan wrote: "Why do they keep putting Chevy logos on the nose. Holy freaking crap," while another said, "It’s pretty 'Meh' but those two bow ties on the nose are quite unappealing. Whats wrong with just one??"
Some people are really good at Photoshop, and one enterprising fan decided to cut out the bow tie logo altogether:
Finally, one frustrated fan summed up their feelings by writing, "This is the worst scheme from HMS if not any team for this season."
Elliott's primary sponsor, NAPA Auto Parts, has been with him since his debut in the Xfinity Series when he ran with the #24 Hendrick Chevy that was made famous by Jeff Gordon. When Elliott moved up to the Cup Series and into the #9 once driven by his father Bill Elliott, NAPA moved with him.
Chase Elliott to race in 2022 Chili Bowl Nationals
Elliott will be in the running for the 2022 Chili Bowl Nationals, along with fellow NASCAR drivers Kyle Larson, Chase Briscoe, Alex Bowman and Christopher Bell.
Also ReadArticle Continues below
The races, which began on January 10 and conclude on January 15, were won by Kyle Larson last year for a second year in a row.