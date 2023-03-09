Chase Elliott's team Hendrick Motorsports shares potential return date for NASCAR star along with replacements to drive No. 9 Cup car

Hendrick Motorsports has announced Chase Elliott's replacement for the upcoming races. Elliott fractured his left leg in a skiing accident in Colorado on March 3. The #9 driver underwent a three-hour surgery and has been discharged from the hospital.

Hendrick Motorsports stated that Elliott's recovery would last for six weeks. The team has announced Josh Berry and Jordan Taylor as replacements to pilot the #9 car.

Rick Hendrick, the owner of Hendrick Motorsports, said:

"We’re focused on getting Chase back to 100 percent, so we’ll take however much time is necessary and make sure he has the best resources available."

Berry drives full-time for JR Motorsports in the Xfinity Series. He will drive the #9 car in oval tracks, while Taylor will make his Cup Series debut at the Circuit of the Americas.

Thankful for the continued opportunity at @TeamHendrick while @chaseelliott continues to recover. His health and return is at the top of the list for all of us.

Josh Berry was substituted for Chase Elliott at Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. The 32-year-old, in his third cup series start, finished in the 29th position, two laps down on his teammates who swept the podium.

The team owner reiterated their confidence in Berry as he added:

"Josh was impressive this weekend under difficult circumstances, and we look forward to having him drive the oval tracks until Chase is able to return."

Jordan Taylor drives for Corvette Racing in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship. Taylor won the 2017 '24 Hours of Daytona' and the IMSA prototype championship the same year. The 31-year-old driver returns to COTA where he has two race wins from four starts in IMSA races.

Jordan Taylor @jordan10taylor So honored to be asked by @TeamHendrick to fill in for Chase at Circuit of the Americas in the #9 car. This is obviously under difficult circumstances with Chase being injured. It is going to be a heck of a learning curve, but I hope we can make him proud while he's recovering.

Hendrick added about the endurance driver:

"Jordan is a world-class road racer and has recently been working with our Garage 56 team preparing for the 24 Hours of Le Mans. He’ll be able to step in and do a great job at COTA."

When will Chase Elliott come back?

Chase Elliott is currently undergoing rehabilitation in Colorado. Based on the timeline provided by the team, Elliott is expected to return to NASCAR on April 23, for the race weekend at Talladega Superspeedway.

Elliott's replacements for the next six events are listed below:

MARCH 12 - Phoenix Raceway - Josh Berry

MARCH 19 - Atlanta Motor Speedway - Josh Berry

MARCH 26 - COTA - Jordan Taylor

APRIL 02 - Richmond Raceway - Josh Berry

APRIL 09 - Bristol Motor Speedway - Josh Berry

APRIL 16 - Martinsville Speedway - Josh Berry

In the wake of Chase Elliott's accident, Jeff Andrews, Hendrick Motorsports president, said that the team won't change any policies regarding non-racing activities.

"These guys have to go out and live a life outside of the race track. Certainly, what Chase was doing wasn’t anything abnormal for him. He’s an experienced snowboarder, been doing it most of his life. It was an accident."

