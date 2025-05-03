Chase Elliott’s unfiltered verdict on ‘extremely popular’ NASCAR query: “There will always be negativity”

Chase Elliott answered a question that is often asked by NASCAR fans. With everything that has changed in NASCAR over the past few years, including tires, car configurations, and its short track package, one might wonder if the sport is headed in the right direction.

Elliott shared his take during a recent interview with reporter Claire B Lang. The Hendrick Motorsports ace is not sure if there is a fix-all solution. However, he knows that there will always be someone who will frown at every decision the sport makes.

“Even if there is a fix-all, my honest opinion on it is that no matter what we have, someone is going to complain about something,” Elliott explained. “That's the truth of the matter. I don't care how good it is or how bad it is, there will always be negativity.”

Chase Elliott is currently vying for his first win of the season and his 20th overall. He won the Cook Out Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium earlier this year, but it wasn’t a point-paying race. The Dawsonville native sits fourth in the drivers' standings with three top-fives, six top-10s, and 317 points to his name.

Elliott is gearing up for the Würth 400 Cup Series race at Texas Motor Speedway. The 11th race of the season is a 267-lap event scheduled for Sunday, May 4. Fans can watch the race live on Fox Sports 1 or listen to radio updates on PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

Chase Elliott addresses his winless drought just days ahead of his upcoming Texas outing

Chase Elliott’s last victory came at Texas Motor Speedway almost a year ago. The 2020 Cup Series champion is currently on a 37-race winless streak, marking the second-longest win drought in his Cup Series career.

He previously went 42 races without winning, but snapped the streak last year in Texas. This also means that Elliott has won just twice in his last 80 attempts.

When asked what he felt about this coming Sunday’s race at the 1.5-mile racetrack, Chase Elliott replied (via Crash.net):

"Well, the good news was it went well (last year). The bad news was it was 12 months ago. A lot changes in a year, and things that we are working on behind the scenes, whether a set-up path or a race strategy path or whatever it is, that is going to outweigh something that went on 12 months ago."

"It’s hard to reflect that far back and think that, ‘Oh, we’ll just do what we did last year,’ and that’s going to be perfect because most of the time that’s not the case. The lessons that we’ve learned lately are likely more applicable than those 12-plus months ago," he added.

Despite going without a win so far into the season, Elliott has been logging consistent performances since bagging his season-first top-five at COTA in March. That’s also why he is one of the top-five Cup drivers points-wise.

