Chase Elliott says racing is all about 'respect' after Denny Hamlin-Ty Gibbs controversy

1While at Kansas Speedway for this week’s playoff race, Chase Elliott was asked about the recent on-track feud between Joe Gibbs Racing teammates Denny Hamlin and Ty Gibbs. It all happened last Sunday during the Mobil 1 301 Cup Series race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway.Despite not being a playoff driver, Gibbs did not hold back while racing his fellow racers and teammates, Hamlin and Christopher Bell. It was the 22-year-old who got spun out eventually, but it wasn’t before 10 whole laps of cut-throat competition, that too for the eleventh spot.Chase Elliott sounded firm in his stance while weighing in on the matter.“I think it's just a respect thing. Not just amongst your teammates, but just amongst your competitors,” Elliott explained. “We talk about this a lot, but it's just how much do you respect the people around you.” (1:40 onwards)“We all have a pretty good idea of who is in what position and I think everyone is aware of that; it's not a very difficult thing to keep up with. I think it's just a respect thing, whether somebody's your teammate or not,” he added.In the New Hampshire race, Elliott ended up fifth behind Joey Logano, marking his ninth top-five of the season. His teammates William Byron, Kyle Larson, and Alex Bowman finished third, seventh, and 15th, respectively. Bowman is the only HMS driver not in the playoffs this year, but he can still compete for his maiden victory of 2025.Next up for Chase Elliott is the Hollywood Casino 400 at Kansas Speedway. Scheduled for Sunday, September 28, the 267-lap event will be televised on the USA Network (3 pm ET onwards) with live radio updates on MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.Chase Elliott gives a “healthy” alternative to NASCAR’s jam-packed racing scheduleThe 36-race NASCAR Cup Series schedule, including the all-important Championship race at Phoenix, is often quite hectic for the drivers. And Chase Elliott, who drives the No. 9 Chevrolet Camaro full-time for Hendrick Motorsports, is well aware of that.However, recently on The Teardown podcast, the driver said what he thought would be a healthy alternative to NASCAR's busy schedule. To him, this could even make the fans hungrier for the sport.“Increasing the off-weekends for everyone, and I think it would be a win for everyone and make people hungrier for what we have and what we do,” Elliott explained. “So I think it'll be a healthy thing.&quot;Elliott felt that the current schedule affects the Craftsman Truck Series drivers the most, given that they are constantly “on the road”. Reflecting on the no-break stretch from Mexico City to Pocono earlier this year, the Dawsonville native said,“I felt terrible for what they had to endure to make those shows go on. And they are the reason the show does go on, and I think that's always important to remember.&quot;For now, all eyes are on Kansas Speedway. Having qualified fourth, the former Cup champ will start the race on Row 2 alongside his teammate, Kyle Larson. Chase Elliott and Larson are the only drivers from the HMS camp who made the top 10 starting positions for the race.