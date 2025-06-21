Chase Elliott sets the tone with a thumping message ahead of his “double duty weekend” at Pocono

Chase Elliott is set to make his second NASCAR Xfinity start of the 2025 season from the pole position on Saturday (June 21) in the No. 17 Hendrick Chevrolet. During qualifying at Pocono Raceway, he earned the pole award with a top speed of 166.024 mph.

Elliott was a late addition to the 100‑lap Xfinity weekend race and will now start the Explore the Pocono Mountains 250 at the Tricky Triangle from the front row alongside Joe Gibbs Racing's Brandon Jones. The 29-year-old finished in second place during the Xfinity race at Darlington Raceway in April and won his first pole in the series after over a decade this weekend.

Elliott also shared a picture of himself with the $2,000 pole award on X and wrote:

"Good start to this double duty weekend."

Chase Elliott has two top-five finishes in his two Xfinity starts at Pocono.

Meanwhile, through 16 Cup races so far, Elliott has claimed eight top 10, and four top five finishes and is also the only driver who has finished inside the top 20 in all of them.

"This deal really rewards winning" - Chase Elliott on chasing NASCAR Cup victory

Chase Elliott is not content with his consistent performances. He currently sits fourth in points, 104 behind leader and Hendrick Motorsports teammate William Byron.

Elliott's average Cup finish of 11.2 is third-best among full-timers, but has not won a race in over a year. His last victory came at the 2024 Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400 in April last season. However, he did win the Cup exhibition race at Bowman Grey Stadium, earlier this season.

"The consistency, it's good, but this deal really rewards winning. It's not where I want to be, no doubt. I think that for us, there’s been some high spots," Chase Elliott said (via NASCAR.com).

"I think it’s been good. It’s not satisfactory to myself or to our team, but there’s still a lot of racing left in the season," he added.

For the race at Pocono, Elliott has strong momentum on his side after the No. 9 team's first podium finish of the season last week in Mexico City.

Elliott has made 15 Cup Series starts at the 2.5-mile oval and earned one win, four top‑five and ten top‑10 finishes. All of his last three races there ended with a top-10. His win at the Pennsylvania track came in July 2022, when Denny Hamlin and Kyle Busch were disqualified after crossing the finish line first and second. Elliott was announced the official winner despite leading no laps.

The Great American Getaway 400 is expected to start at 2 pm ET on Sunday, June 22. This will be the last race to air on Amazon Prime Video and also the final seeding race for the NASCAR In-Season Challenge.

