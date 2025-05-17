Chase Elliott shares candid thoughts on NASCAR All-Star Race’s identity: “The bold print was the million-dollar thing”

Chase Elliott recently shared his views on the upcoming NASCAR All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro Speedway. Although not a points-paying race, according to the Hendrick Motorsports icon, this exhibition-style event has something quite exciting to offer to its winner- a million-dollar cash prize.

The sport first introduced that hefty amount for the All-Star race winner back in 2003, and it has been that way ever since. Joey Logano took home the win and the money last year and is currently vying for a back-to-back sweep.

Halfway into the regular season, winning the race acts like a momentum builder for some drivers. But the prize money is all that Chase Elliott looks forward to. In his interview with Frontstretch, the former Cup Series champion said (2:50 onwards),

“I think the event was originally designed for...the bold print was the million-dollar thing, right? That's what I remember about it when it first came along. When it came, it was like the craziest thing ever!”

“The event was made and designed to just be a fun environment for the drivers, get the crew members involved, and whatnot. I think they have kept that over the years, and I still think it has that same kind of vibe to it as it did back then,” he added.

Chase Elliott won the season-opening Clash at Bowman Gray, which happens to be the first of the two exhibition-style events that NASCAR holds each year. As reported by FOX journalist Bob Pockrass, the overall purse for that fantasy event was $3,002,500. However, that money was not for Elliott to keep entirely to himself.

Chase Elliott is all set for his special appearance at Hickory Motor Speedway on May 22

Chase Elliott, driver of the No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevy, will be seen behind an Fr8 Racing Late Model entry in the upcoming Ross & Witmer 255 at Hickory Motor Speedway. The event, which is a part of the ASA STARS National Tour and Southern Super Series, has been scheduled for Thursday, May 22.

The 255-lap race will mark Elliott’s return to short-track, late model racing. The Dawsonville native is no stranger to its nuances as he has won events like the All-American 400, the Winchester 400, and the Snowball Derby before.

Expand Tweet

Besides Chase Elliott, a competitive lineup of drivers like Bubba Pollard, Stephen Nasse, Derek Thorn, Johnny Sauter, Ty Fredrickson, Carson Brown, George Phillips, Gavan Boschele, Dawson Sutton, will take part in the race. Ex-NASCAR driver Kevin Harvick will serve as the Grand Marshal for the event.

Following the Ross & Witmer 255, Chase Elliott will start preparing for this year’s Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway, which is scheduled for the weekend, May 25. Fans can watch him in action on Prime Video (6 pm ET onwards) or listen to live radio updates on PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

