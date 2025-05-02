Chase Elliott shares honest thoughts on his life after NASCAR

Chase Elliott shared his honest opinion on his life after NASCAR retirement. Aged 29, the Hendrick Motorsports driver has a long road ahead to claim noteworthy achievements in the pinnacle of stock car racing. However, questions often pop up about what a fan favorite driver like Elliott would do after retiring.

After bagging the 2014 NASCAR Xfinity Series title for Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s JR Motorsports and claiming the runner-up spot the following season, Elliott advanced to the Cup Series. The Georgian entered the HMS for a part-time effort in 2015 and began his rookie year with the Charlotte, North Carolina-based outfit in 2016.

Elliott is running in his tenth Cup Series season. He has won the 2020 Cup championship and amassed 19 wins so far, with the most recent victory coming from the 2024 Texas Motor Speedway race.

One of many ways retired drivers like Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Kevin Harvick are connected to the NASCAR nation is through broadcasting. Chase Elliott did a brief stint when he sat out for six races after his 2023 snowboarding incident.

Thus, when the Express U.S Sports asked if he'd like to follow the legendary drivers after his NASCAR career, the #9 Chevy driver expressed the job was "fun" but admitted he "doesn't really have the answers" for the time being.

“I enjoyed it, it was fun. I haven’t really put a lot of thought into if that’s something I’d want to pursue after racing. I don’t know, I just haven’t got there yet. I don’t know what I want to do next or what next is or isn’t, or when that is. I just don’t really have the answers," Elliott said.

It's worth mentioning that Denny Hamlin is the oldest active NASCAR Cup Series driver at age 44.

Chase Elliott opens up on his NASCAR performance

Chase Elliott broke his 42-race winless streak at last year's Texas race. Denny Hamlin outpaced the #9 Chevy driver late in the race and was primed for the win, but the tables turned after the final caution. Elliott was marginally ahead of Hamlin when the yellow was shown, giving the former control over the restart and the race.

However, the Cup Series champion has yet to earn another victory. From the 10 races this season, the #9 Chevrolet Camaro has salvaged three top-5s and six top-10s, and is ranked fourth in the Cup Series. On the other side, his teammate William Byron leads the charts with 389 points, while Kyle Larson is second with 358 points and two wins, the most of all HMS drivers.

Amid concerns surrounding his performance, Elliott expressed that it's "still very early" in the season and that the #9 team is "capable of more."

"I think we're capable of more. And we just have high expectations of ourselves. And we know what we're capable of. And I think that's where, you know, we are proud of those good runs that we've had. But we know that there's more in the tank and that we can extract more out of our team," Chase Elliott said via Bob Pockrass.

"We've had a couple of opportunities at that this year, but certainly not the amount of opportunities that I think we need to have or that we should have or that we should give ourselves. So, yeah, I, you know, the season is still very early," he added.

Ranked ninth, Chase Elliott's teammate Alex Bowman is the lowest-placed HMS driver.

