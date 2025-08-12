Chase Elliott shares a unique photo of a fan’s dedication with the No. 9 'sunburn' on the back from the Watkins Glen race

Chase Elliott's trip to Watkins Glen may not have delivered the on-track result he was hoping for, but one post-race moment off the track quickly caught fans' attention.The Hendrick Motorsports driver took to X to share a couple of photos from the first day in his race suit, and another of a fan whose back featured a striking tan line in the exact shape of Elliott's No. 9. After the race, Elliott posted the photo with the caption:&quot;Sunburnt 9's ftw.&quot;It was otherwise a rough day for Chase Elliott in the Go Bowling at The Glen. Starting 20th, he never found the speed to climb through the midfield and finished 26th, ending his run of 23 consecutive top-20 finishes. The last time he finished outside the top 20 was in the 2024 Kansas playoff race.Elliott did collect seven points by staying out in Stage 1, but the afternoon ultimately slipped away. While the No. 9 team's result was a letdown, the fan moment added some levity to an otherwise forgettable weekend on the track.Elliott's Hendrick Motorsports teammates didn't fare any better. While William Byron finished fourth and extended his lead at the top of the table, Alex Bowman and Kyle Larson ended 20th and 39th, respectively.William Byron's momentum and Chase Elliott's bid in the regular-season title fight at RichmondChase Elliott (9) and William Byron (24) during the NASCAR Cup Series Cracker Barrel 400. Source: GettyWilliam Byron's strong form continues at a key moment. After winning at Iowa the week before, his first victory since Martinsville in April, he followed up at Watkins Glen with his ninth top-five finish of the season. The No. 24 driver now leads the regular-season standings with 812 points, 42 clear of Chase Elliott in second.Elliott has been the model of consistency for most of 2025, but the last three races have brought finishes of 13th or worse. With just two events left before the playoffs, the timing isn’t ideal. Former Hendrick Motorsports crew chief Steve Letarte has cautioned that the playoff format rewards race wins, not consistency.The regular-season champion also receives 15 playoff points, which can make a significant difference in advancing through the rounds. Richmond Raceway offers Elliott a chance to reset. The 0.75-mile oval has been a steady venue for him, with no finishes worse than 15th since 2017.Saturday night's Cook Out 400 (Aug. 16, 7:30 PM ET) will be 400 laps and 300 miles under the lights, a setting where Chase Elliott has often been solid, but he's still searching for his first win at the Virginia track in 17 starts. Whether he can close the gap to William Byron and start a new top-20 streak remains to be seen.