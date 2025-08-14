Chase Elliott sits behind JGR’s newest hire in key NASCAR stat of last 10 races

Chase Elliott, the Hendrick Motorsports star, was revealed to be behind Joe Gibbs Racing’s newest acquisition, Chase Briscoe, in a key stat that showcases form as the teams go into the end zone of the regular season. Briscoe has secured the most points in the last 10 races, edging Elliott by four points.In 2025, Briscoe in the NASCAR Cup Series has so far been very determined and steady as he continues to race the Toyota #19. By mid-August 2025, Briscoe is placed 8th in the standings of the Cup Series with 674 points and 24 starts. He has achieved one win at the race, seven playoff points, six pole positions, 10 top-five and 12 top-ten. His performance has emphasized his speed, especially during his qualifying, as well as the regular ability to compete at the front of the pack at most of the tracks available. Briscoe has emerged as a legitimate playoff contender all season long, showing power and speed, as well as durability.NASCAR Insights shared the list of top point getters in the last 10 races which highlighted this key stat:Chase Elliott is currently 2nd in total Cup Series standings on 770 points as of mid-August 2025. This season, Elliott has already won once, earned seven top-five and 12 top-ten finishes and is known to be very competitive regardless of the track. He picked up his only win so far this season at Atlanta and has been a steady factor in the playoff picture. Elliott is a driver of the No. 9 Chevrolet that is sponsored by Hendrick Motorsports and is crew-chiefed by Alan Gustafson. His strong showings with a few decent finishes and the points earned make him second after the points leader William Byron and before other high-ranking drivers such as Denny Hamlin and Christopher Bell.Chase Elliott looks back on breaking winless drought in front of home fansChase Elliott broke his 44-race winless streak with a dramatic victory at the NASCAR Cup Series race at Atlanta Motor Speedway, held on June 29, 2025. In a fiercely competitive and chaotic race featuring numerous lead changes and crashes, Elliott made a thrilling last-lap pass on Brad Keselowski to capture his 20th career victory. The win was especially significant as it came at his hometown track in Georgia, where he received a rousing ovation from the local fans. Elliott described the moment (via SIriusXM NASCAR Radio):&quot;Yeah, it was wild. You know, got just a couple really good situations off of four and had a really big shove there and into one. I think I got two for one there with a couple to go that got me by, I forget who, and then the 45 and that got me to third. And I'm not exactly sure what happened, but somehow or another, Alex got to third or got me to second, I'm sorry... And I couldn't really tell how that happened. And when I saw him in my mirror, I thought, well, you know, that's better than somebody else.&quot; The race itself was intense, marked by a massive crash early in Stage 2 that took out many top contenders, including Joey Logano, William Byron and Denny Hamlin. Elliott’s victory was aided by a crucial push from his Hendrick Motorsports teammate Alex Bowman on the final lap, which allowed him to overtake Keselowski and secure the lead.