Chase Elliott speaks out on his ally’s bond with HMS before their first NASCAR race of the season

Hendrick Motorsports driver Chase Elliott recently expressed his feelings about driving the UniFirst-sponsored #9 Chevy Camaro ZL1 for the first time in the 2025 season. In a press release from the sponsor, Elliott talked about the new paint scheme and the evolving nature of his sponsor.

The leading uniform rental organization, UniFirst is worth $3 billion (according to Forbes), and has its headquarters in Wilmington, Massachusetts. The brand also retails protective and workwear clothing in more than 260 facilities across the USA, Canada, and Europe.

UniFirst will mark its 10th year of partnership with Hendrick Motorsports and sixth as the primary sponsor for Chase Elliott in the Cup Series. The Straight Talk Wireless 400 at Homestead-Miami track will serve as the duo's first race with the new livery.

The new paint scheme reflects UniFirst’s refreshed brand identity. The car is painted in the company's signature color, vibrant green. The #9 Chevy Camaro ZL1 features some tones of gray racing stripes along with #9 written in black. Elliott showcased his excitement over the new paint scheme and said (via UniFirst.com):

“I’m excited to climb inside the No. 9 UniFirst Chevrolet for the first time this season at Homestead-Miami Speedway. It’s been awesome to see how UniFirst continues to evolve its partnership with our team, and I really like the new paint scheme we’ll be sporting this weekend. I think the fans are going to like it too.”

The Homestead-Miami race is scheduled for Sunday, March 23, at 3:00 PM ET. In the 2025 season, the brand will also sponsor Elliott's ride at Darlington Raceway, Michigan International Speedway, Richmond Raceway, and Charlotte Motor Speedway.

NASCAR champion Chase Elliott expressed his thoughts on the governing body's approval standards

On March 16, Hendrick Motorsports driver Chase Elliott discussed the sanctioning body's process for allowing drivers to compete in the series. The HMS driver strongly believes that the driver competing in the series must be ready for the highest level of competition.

NASCAR analyst Bob Pockrass shared Elliott's comment on the same via an X post, writing:

"Chase Elliott said he hasn't given much thought to the Cup approval process but feels that drivers must be ready to compete at the highest level of stock-car racing to be approved. @NASCARONFOX"

Further, the #9 Chevy Camaro ZL1 driver expressed his thoughts on Katherine Legge's debut race at Phoenix Raceway.

"Just my quick thoughts as they come to me right now are, this is the pinnacle of NASCAR, right? This is supposed to be the very top tier of what NASCAR has to offer within their sport and within this discipline, so I do think we need to make sure everyone is ready to go. I'm not saying that particular situation was or wasn't. ... This is not me saying I don't welcome these things or anything like that. I do, absolutely. We certainly just want to make sure everyone is geared up and ready for a race on Sunday," Chase Elliott said (0:12 onwards).

Katherine Legge had tough luck during her debut race on March 9. She got spun out on lap five of the 312-lap race and later crashed, ending her first race in a DNF.

