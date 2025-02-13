Chase Elliott spills the beans on popular Daytona 500 tradition involving the President amid Donald Trump's reported visit

Chase Elliott and President Donald Trump were in the same building last Sunday at the Super Bowl LIX. The President of the United States and NASCAR champion witnessed the Philadelphia Eagles oust 2-time defending champion Kansas City Chiefs 22-40. President Trump is also expected to attend the Daytona 500 this year according to rumors.

Ahead of The Great American Race, Elliott was asked during the press conference about the possibility of the President attending the race. The Hendrick Motorsports star talked about President Trump's visit at the Ceaser's Superdome. He also spilled the beans on a popular Daytona 500 tradition involving the president which might be news to some fans.

Elliott told the media:

“I think having a sitting President come and be a part of one of our biggest days of the year – certainly what I would call our biggest event of the year, I think is special. It certainly brings a lot of eyes and a different perspective to what we do down here for this race."

The #9 Hendrick driver then revealed about a "really cool" tradition,

"I remember, a long time ago now, the sitting president used to call the winner. I don’t know if you all remember that or not, but there was some stories of that happening. I’ve never won, so I don’t know if that still happens or not. But I just think that -- it just goes to show you that it’s a big deal, right?"

Elliott concluded,

"I don’t care who the President is at that point.. that’s just a cool thing. I had heard stories of that happening and I hope that still goes on.”

The Daytona 500 is referred to as NASCAR's Super Bowl by many and is arguably the biggest race of the season. The President and First Lady also served as the Grand Marshall of the race in 2020 and delivered the starting commands.

Chase Elliott has never won the Great American Race, but after a strong start to the season with a victory at the Clash, Elliott will fancy his chances to break his Daytona 500 deadlock this weekend.

Would Chase Elliott like to get called by the President? The Hendrick star answers

Winning the Daytona 500 is perhaps the simplest way to etch your name into the history books and cement your legacy in NASCAR. Chase Elliott will be hoping to do just that this weekend. Not to mention, he would also get to find out if the President still calls the Daytona 500 winner.

In the same press conference, Elliott was later asked if he would love to get a call from the President. Elliott's savvy response:

“That sounds like we would have won the race at that point, so that sounds like a good thing.”

However, Elliott has a tough job on his hands as he heads into one of his weakest tracks statistically. Since 2015, the NAPA-sponsored driver has had his lowest average finish of all the tracks at Daytona with 21.3 and has only secured three top 5s.

Will Chase Elliott get the anticipated President's call at the end of this year's Daytona 500?

